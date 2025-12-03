2 Trillion-Dollar Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Key Points

Most companies worth $1 trillion or more are leaders in their respective industries and boast excellent long-term growth prospects. Hardly any of them are known for their dividends, but several do offer competitive income programs that arguably make them even more attractive. That's the case with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). These two have exceptional long-term outlooks and could deliver market-beating returns through the next decade. They are also solid dividend stocks. Here's the rundown.

1. Microsoft

Microsoft joined an even more exclusive group earlier this year when it hit a $4 trillion market cap. The company has experienced a pullback since then, but it's not due to any issues with its underlying operations. Microsoft is a terrific business with strong growth prospects, particularly in cloud computing. The company's revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Sept. 30, jumped 18% year over year to $77.7 billion. Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud computing arm, recorded sales growth of 40% compared to the year-ago period.

Investors can expect Azure's momentum to continue for the foreseeable future, partly due to growing demand for services related to artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft ended its Q1 2026 with $392 billion in contracted obligations within its cloud unit, a 51% year-over-year increase.

Microsoft's deep relationship with OpenAI should also be beneficial. Not only has OpenAI recently contracted $250 billion in Azure services, but Microsoft also retains IP rights to OpenAI's models through 2032, granting the tech giant the opportunity to offer these models through Azure.

That's a significant selling point for Microsoft. The company's cloud and AI ambitions provide the tech leader with a substantial tailwind to ride through the next 10 years (and possibly beyond). Microsoft is a great choice for growth-oriented investors, but its dividend program is not to be overlooked, either. Microsoft's forward yield of 0.8% might not be that impressive -- the S&P 500's average is 1.2% (which is itself nothing to brag about).

However, Microsoft routinely hikes its payouts and has done so by 152.8% over the past decade. Dividend growth investors should also seriously consider buying this company's shares.

2. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a newcomer to the trillion-dollar club. The drugmaker achieved this success thanks to significant medical breakthroughs that are helping it post incredible sales and earnings growth. Eli Lilly developed a highly effective medicine called tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound, that was first approved in 2022 and recently became the best-selling drug in the world, replacing Keytruda.

While Eli Lilly's market cap has slipped back below $1 trillion for now, the tirzepatide tailwind remains strong. The medicine's success in obstructive sleep apnea and ongoing developments in other fields -- including Alzheimer's disease -- are expanding its already vast market. True, tirzepatide's biggest competitor in the GLP-1 market, semaglutide, recently failed a clinical trial as a possible treatment for Alzheimer's disease. However, that doesn't mean tirzepatide will suffer the same fate, and it has already demonstrated higher efficacy than its peer in approved markets, including weight management.

Beyond this single compound, Eli Lilly is expected to make significant clinical progress in the next few years, further propelling its already impressive sales growth. No drugmaker has a more impressive pipeline in the rapidly rising field of weight management. Eli Lilly is well aware that other pharmaceutical giants want to steal its market share, perhaps by developing an anti-obesity therapy with less frequent dosing, or one that can be administered orally, or one that targets hormones other than GLP-1 or GIP, or one that targets three hormonal pathways (one more than tirzepatide).

Eli Lilly, though, is developing candidates that target all these potential approaches, with several already demonstrating excellent results in midstage or late-stage clinical trials. Eli Lilly appears positioned to remain the leader in the weight management market for the next decade, and the company should reap immense financial benefits, just as it has recently. That should allow the pharmaceutical leader to maintain its stellar dividend program. Despite a 0.6% forward yield, Eli Lilly has increased its dividend payouts by 194% over the past decade.

