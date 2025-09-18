2 Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Can Plunge Up to 95%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

Key Points Empowering software and systems with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities can, by one estimate, add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

The only analyst with a sell rating on Wall Street's largest public company is skeptical of its ability to maintain its growth rate and stave off competition in China.

Meanwhile, a longtime bear for another member of the "Magnificent Seven" believes its current valuation is unjustifiable.

For the better part of the last three years, nothing has captivated the attention and capital of investors quite like artificial intelligence (AI). The seemingly limitless possibilities of empowering software and systems with AI can be a game-changer for most industries around the globe. It's why PwC pegged this global addressable opportunity at a jaw-dropping $15.7 trillion by 2030 in Sizing the Prize.

While there's no denying that investor hype surrounding the potential for AI has sent dozens of stocks soaring, not everyone on Wall Street shares in this optimism.

In particular, the bar has been set especially low for two of Wall Street's trillion-dollar AI stocks. Keep in mind, only 10 publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges have reached the trillion-dollar valuation mark, and not all of these companies are focused on artificial intelligence.

Based on the price target prognostications of select Wall Street analysts, the following two trillion-dollar AI stocks can plunge by up to 95% over the next year.

Nvidia: Implied downside of 44%

The first trillion-dollar AI stock you might be shocked to see among possible plunge candidates is the world's largest publicly traded company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Bullishness on Wall Street for Nvidia is nearly universal. Out of the 65 analysts who've weighed in on the company, a combined 59 have it rated the equivalent of a buy or strong buy, as of September 2025, with another five chiming in with the equivalent of a hold rating.

The reason for this optimism has to do with Nvidia dominating the AI-graphics processing unit (GPU) space. It began with the Hopper (H100) and has continued with the next-gen Blackwell and now Blackwell Ultra GPUs. No external chip companies are remotely close to matching the compute capabilities of Nvidia's AI hardware, which has led to a sizable backlog and enviable AI-GPU pricing power.

Nevertheless, Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg stands out as Wall Street's lone wolf when it comes to Nvidia. He has a sell rating on the company with a price target of just $100, which would imply downside of up to 44%, if accurate.

Goldberg had a laundry list of warnings in his latest research note that maintained his and his firm's $100 price target, including:

Concerns about a sequential quarterly slowdown in data center sales growth.

Unjustified optimism surrounding agentic AI, which has a rather small commercial market at the moment.

Nvidia's China exposure, with delays in shipments of AI chips to the world's No. 2 economy giving external competitors in China the opportunity to gain ground.

But in my opinion, Goldberg might be missing the two biggest threats to Nvidia stock.

First, we haven't seen a next-big-thing investment trend avoid an eventual early stage bubble-bursting event in more than 30 years. Investors consistently overestimate the early stage adoption and/or utility of game-changing technologies, which leads to lofty expectations not being met. Given that most businesses have yet to optimize their AI solutions or generate a positive return on their invested capital, there's a very high probability, based on historical precedent, of an AI bubble forming and bursting.

The second concern for Nvidia is that many of its top customers by net sales are internally developing AI-GPUs for their data centers. Even though these chips won't be sold externally, and they're not a match for Nvidia's hardware on a compute basis, they are notably cheaper and not backlogged. There's a good chance Nvidia may lose out on valuable data center real estate going forward, or at the very least contend with delayed upgrade cycles from its top customers.

Tesla: Implied downside of 95%

But when it comes to implied downside, electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which integrates AI solutions into its EVs, takes the cake.

Unlike Nvidia, Tesla has its fair share of skeptics. More than 10% of the 45 analysts covering the company in September rate it as the equivalent of an underperform or sell. This includes GLJ Research founder and analyst Gordon Johnson.

Earlier this year, Johnson reduced his price target on Tesla to just $19.05 per share. Keeping in mind that Tesla stock closed out the previous week at nearly $396 per share, it implies downside of roughly 95%.

Although Tesla has been profitable in each of the last five years, Johnson, a longtime Tesla bear, has a number of critiques to offer.

To begin with, he's been critical of Tesla's ancillary projects beyond EVs and energy generation and storage products. For instance, the hype surrounding Optimus robots has added to Tesla's valuation but provides minimal value to the Tesla brand and little hope of any near-term sales.

Gordon Johnson also pointed to Tesla's operating structure as a reason to be skeptical of its stock. While most "Magnificent Seven" members are thriving off of high-margin software sales, the bulk of Tesla's sales are coming from lower-margin hardware where it possesses less pricing power. The more than half-dozen price cuts Tesla has undertaken on its fleet of EVs over the last couple of years is evidence that its competitive edge in the EV space has shrunk.

Johnson has been critical of Tesla's mind-numbing valuation, as well. Whereas most automakers are valued at high-single-digit or low-double-digit price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples, Tesla shares are valued at an estimated 234 times forecast earnings per share in 2025. Worse yet, more than half of Tesla's pre-tax income has originated from non-innovative and/or unsustainable sources, such as automotive regulatory credits and interest income on its cash.

Though a decline to $19.05 per share seems highly unlikely, there are other reasons to believe Tesla stock can head notably lower. Specifically, CEO Elon Musk hasn't given investors much reason to be optimistic of late. Cybertruck sales have been a disappointment and the robotaxi launch event in Austin, Texas, was underwhelming.

These disappointments speak to a broader issue with governance at Tesla. Namely, Musk has a habit of overpromising and underdelivering. Whether it's promising Level 5 autonomy is "one year" away for 11 straight years or projecting 1 million robotaxis would be on public roads by 2020, Musk consistently misses the mark.

The issue from an investment standpoint is that these lofty promises are being baked into Tesla's stock. If these unfulfilled promises are backed out, it becomes very possible for Tesla shares to lose a significant percentage of their value.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.