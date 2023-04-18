2 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy in April

Web3 is like the internet's cool younger sibling, all about decentralization, security, and empowering its users. Constructed on the solid foundation of ultra-secure blockchain ledgers, it offers a more transparent and secure method for storing data, without any single puppet master pulling the strings.

These Web3 companies are the trailblazers, harnessing blockchain technology to create innovative products and services, all while staying true to the principles of decentralization and user autonomy.

Powered by blockchain technology, the decentralized spirit of Web3 has the potential to rewrite the rules of internet engagement. Picture this: users owning their data, being true masters of their own privacy, and having a say in online platform governance. Web3 could be the key that unlocks a fairer and more open digital playground for everyone -- and it's a game-changing idea that spells "business opportunity" in 30-foot-tall letters of fire.

So let me show you two companies that are ahead of the Web3 game in 2023. Investing in these stocks today should set you up to make serious money as the Web3 revolution plays out and the companies below reap the benefits of their ambitious planning.

Coinbase: don't panic, embrace Web3 with confidence

Let's start right at the epicenter of the action. You can't really talk about the Web3 market without including cryptocurrency trading expert Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).

Here's how Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discussed the Web3 market in last November's third-quarter earnings call:

"We're leaning into Web3 usage, building a lot of this functionality natively into our app," Armstrong said. "We're trying to make crypto easier to use, and that's how we're going to get one billion people and eventually half the world onto using crypto and benefiting from it. So I think Coinbase has been a leader in terms of ease of use and design."

Coinbase's popular and sophisticated platform for cryptocurrency ownership also forms a fantastic basis for Web3 solutions. Once you're logged in to your Coinbase account, you have dozens of crypto coins and tokens at your command and other decentralized applications can build their own Web3 tools around that treasure trove. From logins and financial transactions to asset-tracking and digital wallet management, Coinbase can help with everything.

The target market is literally billions of people; the business opportunity is massive.

If you know where your towel is, Coinbase should be one of your first investments in the Web3 space.

Blockchain and logistics: a match made in decentralized heaven

Did you know that FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has had a blockchain strategist on its payroll since 2018? Well, it's true. The global logistics and shipping veteran started exploring this space years ago. Dale Chrystie still runs that office five years later.

And that makes perfect sense, of course. Blockchain ledgers are perfect tools for keeping track of goods across the transport and delivery process. These ledgers are decentralized, meaning you can access and update them on the fly from anywhere. They are also incorruptible thanks to several layers of secure encryption and sophisticated networks that confirm every new transaction or event that is recorded on the blockchain.

So of course FedEx had to dive into this technology early on, leading the charge toward digital asset-tracking on the blockchain. Company founder and chairman Fred Smith said as much in the 2018 edition of the Decentralization Deciphered (D2) conference:

"We're quite confident that blockchain has big implications in supply chain, transportation, and logistics," Smith said. "It's the next frontier that's going to completely change worldwide supply chains."

And when it comes right down to it, the blockchain ledger is at the heart of the Web3 philosophy. As our old friend Dale Chrystie said at the same D2 conference last summer:

"We believe that peer-to-peer technology, smart contract, and other attributes from a blockchain or Web3 scenario are going to be transformative" in the logistics industry.

This sector stands on the threshold of a huge sea change, where Web3 ideas will disrupt old industry standards and age-old business tenets. FedEx has no intention of missing the boat, with all-in support from experts like Dale Chrystie and absolute top-level leaders including Fred Smith. This makes FedEx a mover and a shaker in the upcoming Web3 era.

With FedEx shares trading at just 12.5 times forward earnings right now, the stock is a low-priced bet on the Web3 future. You shouldn't let this opportunity hang in the air in much the same way that bricks don't.

So long, and thanks for all the Web3 stocks

As Web3 rewrites the rules of internet engagement, allowing users to own their data, control their privacy, and participate in online platform governance, you wouldn't want to miss out on this game-changing opportunity. The day may come when Web3 dominates the digital landscape, and the centralized internet we're so used to nowadays becomes a distant memory.

If that day arrives and you're left empty-handed on the sidelines, there's not much left to say, except we apologize for the inconvenience. I'm trying to warn you.

So, take action and invest in Web3 stocks today. Embrace the decentralized future and ensure your portfolio isn't left behind, missing out on the countless opportunities that Web3 promises to deliver.

