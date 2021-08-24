2 Top Video Game Stocks to Buy Now

The video game industry was unstoppable in 2020, with the Global X Video Games & Esports (NASDAQ: HERO) exchange-traded fund (ETF) soaring 90% last year, outperforming the S&P 500 by better than 5 to 1.

In 2021, however, it's a different story. The ETF is down 7% while the broad market index has added another 18% to its gains. In addition, a reopened economy has people out of their homes and enjoying other entertainment activities, so video game sales are not expected to be nearly as robust as they have been recently.

HERO data by YCharts.

That doesn't mean the sector is bad now. Although the industry watchers at Newzoo forecast the video game market will decline this year for the first time since they began tracking it in 2012 -- it's expected to fall to $173 billion from last year's $177 billion -- it is expected to resume its expansion next year. The market should hit almost $205 billion of annual sales by 2023.

The two video game stocks below are the ones best positioned today to capture those gains.

Image source: Capcom.

Capcom

Video game stalwart Capcom (OTC: CCOEF) is well known in the gaming community because of its massively popular game franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. In its recently reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings, Capcom generated a record 48 billion yen in sales, or $440 million. That's double what it made last year, with operating income also more than doubling to 23.6 billion yen ($215 million).

The gains came from higher sales from those titles. Capcom sold 13.3 million games during the first quarter, up 45% year over year. Resident Evil Village alone made up a third of the game units sold.

Despite Capcom's popularity among gamers, it's not as well known as an investment, even though it pays a dividend biannually. The payout is modest, but the game developer targets a payout ratio of 30%, which suggests excellent safety for the dividend. The modest payout ratio also leaves plenty of room for future increases.

Because it's based on a certain percentage, the payout also fluctuates depending upon Capcom's performance, though it has reliably made the payment since it first initiated one in 2008. Earlier this year, Capcom also did a 2-for-1 stock split.

Capcom is confident it can keep growing operating income at double-digit rates and it will soon have over 100 billion yen ($911 million) in cash, giving it the financial flexibility to continue investing in its business. Investors might want to stock up on the established game maker, too.

Image source: Getty Images.

Skillz

Mobile esports platform provider Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) has lost the market's confidence, and its stock is down nearly 50% in 2021. Shares have lost more than three-quarters of their value from the highs hit back in February. Despite reporting wider-than-expected second-quarter losses, this deeply discounted stock should still be on your radar.

Wall Street is worried that the higher acquisition costs the esports platform reported because management spent a lot of money to attract new players will be an ongoing drag. Yet the long-term value (LTV) Skillz derives from members outpaces the acquisition costs fourfold. It pays a lot up front, but makes more off of them as time progresses.

Skillz, though, recently purchased global demand-side advertising platform Aarki, which should minimize acquisition costs because it reaches 465 million consumers. Skillz also invested $50 million in Exit Games, which gives the company exclusive partnership rights and what it calls "the world's most advanced multiplayer server." Arguably more important is it accelerates Skillz's ability to support new game genres, such as battle royale.

As noted above, esports will be huge, and global revenue is expected to reach almost $1.1 billion in 2021, up 15% from last year. The competitive audience is expected to achieve compound annual growth of almost 8% through 2024. Skillz has only scratched the global markets so far, so as it expands internationally and its domestic operations grow, its discounted stock should be a winner.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Skillz Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

