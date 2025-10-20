2 Top Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $2,000 Right Now and Never Sell

Key Points

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF could be a great way to take advantage of the low valuations relative to large cap stocks.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF can be a smart play on a falling-rate environment.

Both could be great entry points for long-term investments.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ›

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are within a couple percentage points of their all-time highs, and many popular stocks and ETFs are looking rather expensive right now. That's especially true about some of the mega-cap technology stocks, and the funds that are heavily weighted in favor of the largest companies in the market.

However, there are some areas of the market that are still relatively cheap, and two that are worth a closer look are small-cap stocks and real estate investment trusts, or REITs (pronounced 'reets'). Investors who are looking for bargains in the generally expensive stock market may want to take a closer look at the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ), as both look like excellent opportunities for patient long-term investors to put money to work.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

2 Great Vanguard ETFs

The Russell 2000 is the most widely followed index of small cap stocks, and the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF allows investors to track its performance. As the name suggests, the index consists of the stocks of 2,000 companies, and they have a median market cap of $3.4 billion. Although it's a weighted index, because of the number of stocks and small-cap nature of the fund, no stock accounts for more than 0.74% of its assets. In short, this is a highly diversified basket of smaller companies.

On the other hand, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF invests in an index of real estate investment trusts (REITs). These are companies that own retail properties, data centers, office buildings, apartments, warehouses, and other types of commercial real estate.

Unlike the Russell 2000 ETF, the Vanguard Real Estate is somewhat concentrated in its largest positions. The fund owns over 150 stocks, but the 10 largest holdings make up 39% of the total assets -- essentially, there are some REITs that are much larger than the average company in the sector.

Because REITs are designed as income investments, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF is an excellent dividend ETF. It passes through the dividends paid by its components, and has a yield of nearly 4%.

Why now?

The short explanation of why now could be a great time to buy these two ETFs is there's a valuation gap between small cap and large cap stocks, and the likely falling-rate environment of the next couple of years could disproportionately benefit small caps and rate-sensitive sectors like real estate.

Just to put some context behind this, consider that the average Russell 2000 component trades for 2.0 times book value as of the latest information, and has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 component trades for 5.2 times book value and nearly 29 times earnings.

This is the largest valuation gap since the late 1990s. And small cap stocks proceeded to outperform large caps for more than the next decade.

As far as interest rates go, the benefits on REITs are plentiful. First, REITs generally rely on borrowed money to grow (similarly to how most homebuyers rely on mortgages), and lower rates mean lower borrowing costs. Second, commercial real estate values are directly correlated with risk-free interest rates (the 10-year Treasury yield tends to be a good indicator), so lower rates can make their properties more valuable. And finally, when rates fall, dividend yields tend to fall as well. Since stock price and yield have an inverse relationship, falling yields can push REIT share prices higher.

Buy and never sell -- and then buy more

Although I think it could be an opportune time to add both of these ETFs to your portfolio, I want to be clear that I'm suggesting these as long-term investments. Buying at an attractive valuation and holding for decades can be a great way to build wealth over time, and that's exactly why I own both of these ETFs in my portfolio and add shares regularly.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.