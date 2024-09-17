2 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

Can you become a millionaire by investing in stocks? Absolutely. But there are a couple of key rules to follow. It's important to diversify your investments across a broad range of solid companies, and it's key to invest for the long term. You'll have a much better chance of reaching your goal if you hold on to quality stocks for a period of 10 years or longer than if you bail out after a few weeks or months.

Of course, it's possible that even by following these guidelines you won't pocket millions -- but there's a very strong likelihood you'll still find yourself in a fantastic financial position down the road if you choose wisely now and stick with investing for the long haul.

Today, a great way to offer your portfolio a boost or get started with a bang if you're new to investing is to buy a couple of leading technology stocks that are likely to continue their leadership well into the future. I'm thinking of two with terrific earnings and share performance track records, and plenty of potential ahead. These two players won't do the job alone -- but it's unlikely that any one stock will make you a millionaire unless you invest a tremendous amount in just that player. And that's much too risky. These top tech stocks could help make you a millionaire, though. Let's find out more.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of my favorite tech stocks because of its diversification and leadership in two high-growth areas. The company dominates in both e-commerce and cloud computing. On top of this, Amazon also is on the road to becoming one of the biggest winners in the hot growth area of artificial intelligence (AI).

In e-commerce, Amazon's Prime subscription program and focus on keeping prices low and delivery fast should help it stay ahead. Annual sales events such as Prime Day help the company bring in new members -- and the member retention rate is high. Over the first three months of 2023, 99% of Prime members renewed their memberships for a second year, according to Statista. Since members pay for Prime, it's in their best interest to do as much of their shopping as possible on Amazon -- all of this points to more potential growth ahead.

As for cloud computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the market leader worldwide, and its focus on AI has already started to add even more growth to the picture. AWS recently reached an annual revenue run rate of $105 billion thanks to its AI products and services -- AWS offers everything from chips to a full service called Amazon Bedrock.

These businesses have helped Amazon grow revenue and net income into the billions of dollars -- and the company's revamping of its cost structure a couple of years ago makes it more efficient than ever. All of this makes Amazon a no-brainer buy for your millionaire-maker portfolio.

2. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), like Amazon, is a leader in its field. As owner of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the company is a social media giant. More than 3.2 billion people around the world use at least one of these apps every day.

Importantly, Meta has a rock-solid moat, or competitive advantage, that should keep it in the top spot. It's very difficult for users to drop Facebook or WhatsApp, for example, because they know that if they do, many of their contacts won't be present on other platforms -- this offers confidence that Meta will maintain its leadership.

But Meta isn't relying on this moat alone. The company is working to make its social media apps better and better thanks to its focus on AI. The goal is to have an AI available to suit everyone's needs -- from professional to leisure -- down the road. Meta already launched its first AI assistant, backed by its own large language model, and has said that its biggest investment area this year is in AI.

How does all of this translate into earnings? Meta sells advertising to advertisers, who hope to reach all of us where they can find us: on Meta's apps. By making these apps better and better through AI, we'll use them more -- and advertisers may therefore spend more.

As it stands, advertising already has brought Meta billions of dollars in earnings. And the company even felt comfortable enough with its financial situation earlier this year to launch its first-ever dividend -- saying it can afford to both reward shareholders and invest in growth. So, through Meta, you can collect dividends, and benefit from what likely will be a long period of growth down the road.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $729,857!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.