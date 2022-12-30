2 Top Stocks To Watch In 2023 That Pay Monthly Dividends

Dividend stocks are an attractive option to investors looking for both current income and long-term capital appreciation. In particular, monthly paying dividend stocks provide investors with a steady stream of cash flow. This allows investors to plan their expenditures more accurately and can be especially beneficial for those who rely on dividends as a source of income. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits of investing in monthly paying dividend stocks.

The most obvious advantage of investing in monthly dividend stocks is that they pay out more often than quarterly dividends. This means that you can reinvest your earnings more frequently, allowing your portfolio to grow faster and leading to greater returns in the long run.

Additionally, receiving dividends on a more regular basis gives you more control over when and how you invest your money. If this has you keen on investing in monthly dividend-paying stocks, check out these two in the stock market for 2023.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch In 2023

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

(NYSE: O) EPR Properties (NYSE EPR)

Realty Income Corporation (O Stock)

First, Realty Income Corporation (O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates commercial properties. The company has a large portfolio of over 11,700 properties, most of which are leased to tenants in the retail, industrial, and office sectors. Today, Realty Income Corporation offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 4.72%.

O Recent Stock News

In December, Realty Income Corporation, a company that pays regular dividends to its shareholders, announced that it will be increasing the amount of its monthly dividend. In detail, the company reported that it has increased its dividend from $0.248 to $0.2485 per share. The increase will take effect on January 13, 2023. It will be paid to shareholders who are on the record as of January 3, 2023.

This marks the 118th time that the company has increased its dividends. The ex-dividend date for the increased dividend is December 30, 2022, and the new dividend amount represents an annualized amount of $2.982 per share, compared to the previous annualized amount of $2.976 per share.

O Stock Chart

In 2022 so far, shares of O stock have dropped by 11.18% year-to-date. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s trading session, O stock is trading down on the day by 1.24% at $63.24 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

EPR Properties (EPR Stock)

Next, EPR Properties (EPR) is a REIT that owns and leases out properties in the US and Canada that are used for recreational or educational purposes. These properties include theaters, ski resorts, children’s education centers, and private schools. The company specializes in investing in properties that provide unique experiences. Currently, EPR Properties offer shareholders an annual dividend yield of 8.81%.

EPR Recent Stock News

Just this month, EPR Properties announced that its Board of Trustees has decided to pay a monthly cash dividend of $0.275 per common share to its shareholders. The dividend will be payable on January 17, 2023, to shareholders who are on the record as of December 30, 2022. This dividend amounts to an annualized amount of $3.30 per common share.

EPR Stock Chart

Year-to-date, shares of EPR Properties stock have dropped by 22.60% so far. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s mid-morning trading session, EPR Stock is trading slightly lower on the day by 0.69% at $37.47 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

