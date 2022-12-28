2 Top Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Before the End of 2022

If you're building your list of stocks to buy before year's end, there's certainly no shortage of great companies to pick from, even in the current market. Despite what the broad share price decline across sectors might indicate, there are plenty of wonderful companies that are still delivering strong performance in this macro environment.

If you have $2,000 to invest, here are two such stocks to consider adding to your portfolio right now.

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

While the broader market has continued to take investors for a wild ride over the past year, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has kept delivering strong shareholder returns. The stock is up by approximately 30% over the trailing 12 months, compared to the S&P 500's negative return of about 20%. While it's true that healthcare companies tend to outperform the broader market during bearish periods, Vertex's remarkable performance is nothing new, with the stock having delivered a total return of nearly 600% over the past decade.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has built a highly profitable, high-growth business around its core group of products, all of which are therapies for the rare genetic disease cystic fibrosis. In the most recent quarter, this portfolio of drugs generated $2.3 billion in revenue for the company, an 18% increase from the prior-year period, while bringing in net income totaling $931 million, up 9% year-over-year.

It's estimated that nearly 10 million individuals in the U.S. carry the cystic fibrosis gene, while more than 100,000 individuals have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide. As such, the demand for safe and effective therapies is not only robust but increasing with time, and Vertex covers more than 90% of all cystic fibrosis patients with just one drug, its top-selling drug Trikafta. That, combined with its three other approved cystic fibrosis therapies, has enabled the company to maintain and grow a superior footprint in this multi-billion-dollar market.

The healthcare company could be close to garnering regulatory approval for another potential blockbuster drug called exa-cel, which is designed to treat two types of rare blood disorders, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). Ex-acel could pose a one-time functional cure for these disorders, and would the first therapy of its kind to be approved for any genetic disease.

A $2,000 investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals would add about 7 shares to your portfolio.

2. Lululemon

While consumers may be pulling back on spending as fears of a recession remain and savings rates plummet, one area they are not scaling back on is athleisure. This has been evidenced time and time again by Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) continued streak of robust financial reports even as other consumer-centric businesses have fallen prone to spending headwinds.

While certain sectors of retail are particularly vulnerable to cyclicality, athleisure tends to be far less so. The reasons for this are manifold. For one, even if people are navigating a tough economy, they still generally want to get out of the house and exercise. This is particularly true as many workers are now finding an indistinguishable blend of life and work as the prevalence of remote, flex, and hybrid arrangements persist.

Athleisure products in general are also highly multi-functional. Consumers can wear them to work out at the gym, run errands, meet friends, or relax at home, which extends the life cycle of these products and makes them a particularly attractive buy even in a recessionary environment.

This all continues to lend strength to Lululemon's business, which retains a robust brand authority within the broader athleisure space with its lineup of women's and men's clothing and accessories. Bear in mind, Lululemon controls about a 60% share of the global altheisure market, a space valued at $331 billion in 2022.

In the most recent quarter, Lululemon open a total of 23 net new stores, bringing its store count to 623. Lululemon's net revenue totaled $2 billion, a nearly 30% spike from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its net income jumped 36% year-over-year to $255 million, and it closed the quarter with $353 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand.

A $2,000 investment in Lululemon would add 6 shares to your portfolio.

