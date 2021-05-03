2 Top Stocks to Buy in May

It's a new month, with new possibilities for growth. I am keeping on eye on some stocks that have big earnings reports in May and others that are just ready to spring to life.

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) are two stocks that you may want to brush up on before everybody else does. They have telltale financial reports coming in the next few days, and strong results could catapult both of these largely unknown stocks with accelerating growth higher. Let's go over why these are two stocks to buy in May.

Image source: Getty Images.

fuboTV

We're cutting the cord, and that's turning the nascent live TV streaming market into a gold rush. A virtual multichannel video programming distributor -- or vMVPD -- is a full-fledged streaming service that offers dozens of the live channels that cord-cutters would be watching through their cable or satellite television plans. They're not cheap. They start at about $65 a month, but unlike your old cable or satellite TV plans, there are no annual contracts or clunky hardware to deal with here.

YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV are the two biggest players in this niche, but the smaller fuboTV is growing even faster. Its subscriber base grew by 73% last year. Revenue rose even faster with monthly rates inching higher and a surge in ad revenue per user. It collects an industry-leading average per subscriber of $8.47 a month from advertisers -- which has roughly tripled over the past two years -- on top of its monthly subscriptions. Great things happen when you have a captive audience with a "sports first" niche spending four hours a day on your platform.

The stock has retreated sharply from its holiday highs, but fuboTV is expecting to put out its third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth as a public company next week. The first three months of the year are typically seasonally sluggish, but the company sees revenue roughly doubling from its prior-year performance.

Image source: Getty Images.

Corsair Gaming

It's true that Corsair Gaming isn't a household name, as long as you're not a hardcore player of video games or enjoy watching video game vloggers. Corsair Gaming makes peripherals that stand out in improving PC performance, as well as the production value of live video streams of video game enthusiasts.

If you're seen a rising Twitch or YouTube celebrity playing video games flanked by glowing liquid cooling kits and turning one-man shows into streams that appear to be multicamera productions, you've probably seen Corsair Gaming in action.

Momentum is firmly in its corner. Revenue rose 10% in 2018, improving to 17% in 2019. Last year, Corsair Gaming's top line soared 55%.

The stock has nearly doubled since going public seven months ago. It has beaten Wall Street's profit targets -- by a double-digit-percentage basis -- in its first two quarters as a public company. On Tuesday, it will try to stretch that winning streak to three reports.

This is shaping up to be a great month for growth stocks. Corsair Gaming and fuboTV should be leading the way.

Rick Munarriz owns shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.