2 Top Stocks to Buy Before a New Bull Market

A bull market isn't here yet. But one could be on the way. How can I be so sure? These times of market growth always follow bear markets. Last year, all three major benchmarks fell into bear territory, and some of the world's best companies saw their shares follow.

These days, things are looking bright. The S&P 500 has increased more than 20% from its bear market low back in October. And now investors are waiting for just one thing to call a bull market: The Index must reach new highs. Meanwhile, you can prepare for the new bull market by investing in stocks that could thrive in such an environment. Consumer-related shares are a great place to start, because they may benefit from any boost in spending. Here are two top companies to get in on before the next bull market.

1. Mattel

Everybody is talking about Barbie these days. After all, the world's favorite doll is starring in her own movie -- and trends from the premiere weekend are looking good. Barbie scored the biggest opening day of 2023, according to Variety. This is great news for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) because Barbie is one of the top three brands at the toy company. These brands make up about 60% of Mattel's worldwide gross billings, or its sales to toy retailers, so strength in any one of them is clearly important.

It's also positive because it shows Mattel's bet on filmmaking -- through Mattel Films -- may be working. The idea is to maximize the company's intellectual property by not only selling toys but by expanding into other areas. Mattel said all licensing opportunities will add to the company's margins, so it's easy to imagine one film leading to earnings growth over time.

Of course, toys are this company's bread and butter. And here things are moving in the right direction after challenges earlier in the year -- retailers struggled with high inventory and a consumer hurt by inflation. Still, in the first quarter, Mattel saw growth overall in consumer demand and in market share. The company gained share in its three leading categories and in action figures and building sets, according to research firm Circana.

And though earnings fell in the quarter year over year, annual earnings have been on the rise since the company named Ynon Kreiz as chief executive officer back in 2018.

To show its confidence in the future, Mattel resumed share buybacks in the first quarter of the year and said there will be more to come.

The Barbie film -- and potentially other film projects featuring Mattel's star brands -- should offer the company's revenue a boost. Well beyond the movie itself. That's as consumers buy related products such as dolls and apparel. It's also important to remember Mattel sells top brands kids come back to again and again. And in a stronger economy, this should equal higher sales for Mattel -- and share price momentum.

2. Target

Target (NYSE: TGT) suffered last year as shoppers, weighed down by rising inflation, sought out bargains and avoided discretionary purchases. But the company has been making efforts to increase inventory of the most popular items -- and limit its stock of discretionary items that haven't been flying off the shelves. Target also says it's spending as much as $5 billion this year on strategic growth efforts. These include new store openings, remodels, and the development of new sortation centers to speed up deliveries.

In the first quarter, these efforts paid off. The company managed to grow total sales even in a difficult environment. And profit surpassed expectations. It's also important to consider the progress Target has made over the past few years. Total revenue has increased by $30 billion since 2019. And last year all five merchandise categories gained market share.

The retailer also has expanded what it calls its "same-day services." These are various pickup and delivery options. As of the end of last year, these services accounted for more than 10% of Target's total sales. Target also has maintained increases in traffic, showing shoppers are sticking with the retailer even through tough times.

All of these elements should help Target grow in a stronger economic environment. As a result, earnings and share price may take off. And that's why this stock is one you'll want to stock up on before the new bull market.

Adria Cimino has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.