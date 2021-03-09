2 Top Stocks Investors Should Buy Right Now

Yesterday, I wrote a piece that warned investors to be wary of those that talk in emotive terms about recent volatility in the markets. The S&P 500 had, at that point, lost only a couple of percentage points from its high, hardly the crash or bursting bubble that some were talking about. I also said that this looks more like a normal, healthy rotation than anything. The Nasdaq had been massively outperforming the Dow for months and at some point, the equilibrium was bound to be at least partially restored. When a market move is based on sector or style, though, it can create great opportunities for investors who understand that that is what is happening.

Inevitably, if tech stocks or growth stocks or whatever are being sold off, some names get caught up in that generalized move that logically shouldn’t: stocks whose “high” pre-move prices were easily justifiable. Some stocks have high P/Es for the very good reason that they have incredibly good prospects for years to come. In a pullback like this, those are the things that investors should be concentrating on.

I know that people are nervous about a market where something like GameStop (GME) can be manipulated up to trade in the hundreds, or about the fact that the S&P 500 has a trailing P/E of 43 versus a long-time average of around 17. None of that, however, puts a company like Amazon (AMZN) on the wrong side of history. The simple fact is that we, as a society, are moving increasingly to e-commerce but, even in 2020 when that move was forcibly accelerated, only around one fifth of U.S. retail sales were online purchases.

In a nervous market, it is just about inevitable that AMZN will be sold off, but should it be? They have ably demonstrated over the last couple of years that they can turn consistent, exponential sales growth into consistent, exponential profit growth. In 2018, Amazon’s annual EPS was $20.14. That was an increase of over 200% from 2017, but the growth continued, more than doubling in the next two years to $41.83 last year. And that is with e-commerce still at only 21% of annual retail sales in a year when physical retail was effectively shut down for a few months.

I know that as a high-profile tech growth stock, AMZN was bound to get caught up in the drop, but should it really be nearly twenty percent lower now than it was in early September of last year?

The same argument can be made about Tesla (TSLA). There has been an even more dramatic drop in that stock…it has lost 37.47% since the high just a month and a half ago.

Like AMZN though, TSLA is a stock that is just on the right side of history. EV sales are increasing rapidly around the world. Other company’s offerings in that space may be good, but Tesla is perceived as being the best in the field. Even if others get better, that perception will last, so further strong growth is just about inevitable. Incidentally, if you are a regular reader and think you have heard these arguments before, you are correct. I have made them several times about TSLA, including in May of 2019. If you had followed the logic then, you would have bought the stock at under $40…

There are other similarities between AMZN and TSLA, too. Bears will say that neither company has any God-given right to dominate their industries and that both have serious and rapidly increasing competition. True, but in both cases, they have used their early entry in young markets to create some significant “first to market” type advantages. It is neither easy nor cheap to attempt to match Amazon’s logistics network, and Tesla has the best battery technology out there and is creating massive manufacturing capacity for those batteries that others don’t have access to.

I understand the nervousness about a market that bounced back so quickly from disaster and priced in good news that took a lot longer to come than almost anyone anticipated. I get that massive liquidity has fueled asset inflation to some degree. There had to be an adjustment, but neither AMZN nor TSLA are speculative plays. They may look like it based on their charts, but the pricing is based on a belated understanding that they are positioned to lead the charge towards fundamental changes in the global economy, so this pullback is simply an opportunity to buy at a discount.

Disclaimer: The author is long both AMZN and TSLA.

