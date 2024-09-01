2 Top Stocks to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

The stock market's performance has become more bifurcated this year. While high-flying tech stocks have driven the S&P 500 index to new highs, consumer spending headwinds have weighed on the performance of industry-leading consumer brands.

Two widely held stocks that have delivered subpar performance are Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). However, both stocks recently jumped as new growth catalysts came into focus, and two Wall Street analysts believe now's the time to buy. Here's why these top stocks are poised to take off in the coming years.

1. Tesla

Tesla shares delivered phenomenal returns to investors over the last decade, but the stock has been flat over the last few years. It's been challenging to sell more electric cars, with higher interest rates making financing more expensive, in addition to increasing competition. Despite the headwinds, Tesla stock is up 16% over the last three months as investors have also turned their attention to other promising opportunities in the near term.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter believes the stock is a buy heading into Tesla's robotaxi unveiling scheduled for Oct. 10. A robotaxi service should be very profitable for Tesla over time, but it also highlights the opportunity in the company's battery production, which is intended to reduce manufacturing costs and improve margins.

Tesla's battery production is ramping up quickly. It produced 50% more 4680 cells in the second quarter than the first quarter. This will support the rapid growth Tesla is experiencing in its energy storage business while also potentially supplying millions of electric cars on the road, especially robotaxis.

Ark Invest believes that Tesla's operating profit per kilowatt-hour deployed could be $466 for robotaxis compared to just $60 for normal electric cars. This fits into to the firm's projection that Tesla will increase its profitability and send the stock to as high as $2,600 by 2029.

CEO Elon Musk believes the optimistic projection is possible. The world is shifting toward electric and autonomous transportation. Tesla's rapidly growing battery production highlights an advantage in manufacturing, which will become quite valuable. Transportation is a $10 trillion market, and Tesla is the disruptor.

2. Starbucks

Starbucks is the top restaurant brand in the world, according to Brand Finance, but like Tesla, the stock is weighed down by sluggish consumer spending. Starbucks' comp sales declined over the last two quarters, but the stock is up 30% after the company announced it was hiring Brian Niccol from Chipotle Mexican Grill as CEO.

Niccol steered Chipotle to incredible growth over the last five years. It was already a high-performing business, but Niccol was able to squeeze higher margins out of the restaurants, which helped send the stock up 232% over the last five years.

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer sees a similar opportunity at Starbucks. Palmer recently upgraded the stock to an outperform (buy) rating. The hiring of Niccol increases the probability of a successful turnaround for Starbucks, according to Palmer.

One factor that has benefited Chipotle is its digital ordering capabilities, which make up 35% of Chipotle's business. Starbucks is also great at implementing mobile ordering, but it should see more enhancements under new management that could reduce wait times and improve store efficiency. Niccol's previous record of leading similar initiatives at Chipotle should put Starbucks on a profitable growth trajectory.

Palmer sees Starbucks annualized earnings growth reaching 15% or greater over the next three years. Assuming the stock continues to trade at a market average price-to-earnings ratio of 27, investors should see attractive returns on their investment.

John Ballard has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2024 $52 puts on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.