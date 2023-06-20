2 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy for Diversity and Value

Many of the Zacks Multi-Sector Conglomerates stocks offer solid diversification to investors’ portfolios. Their diverse operations are ideal for exposure to a variety of markets and at the moment two Multi-Sector Conglomerates are standing out with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Let’s see why investors should consider buying these Multi-Sector Conglomerates right now.

Griffon ( GFF )

Griffon Corporation looks intriguing at its current levels, operating in three segments: Home and Building Products, Telephonics, and Plastic Products.

Griffon oversees operations through its subsidiaries as a diversified management and holding company. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities along with guidance on divestitures.

Following a record year for EPS, Griffon’s earnings are forecasted to dip -3% in fiscal 2023 but rebound and rise 1% in FY24 at $4.02 per share. Notably, fiscal 2024 EPS projections would represent 148% growth over the last five years with 2020 earnings at $1.62 per share.

Plus, annual earnings estimates are nicely up over the last 60 days with Griffon’s price-to-earnings valuation standing out at the moment. Trading at $38 a share, Griffon stock trades at 9.4X forward earnings which is nicely beneath the Diversified Operations industry average of 15.4X and the S&P 500’s 20.5X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo ( SSUMY )

Another Multi-Sector Conglomerates stock that is worthy of investors’ consideration is Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation.

Sumitomo operates as a worldwide integrated trading company with its business operations including metal products, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure, media, mineral resources, electronics and general products, energy, and chemicals among others.

Trading around $21 a share, Sumitomo's P/E valutation is very attractive. Sumitomo stock currently trades at just 7.8X forward earnings despite EPS expected to drop -17% in its current fiscal 2024 at $2.79 per share.

With that being said, Sumitomo is following a very tough-to-compete-against year that saw EPS at $3.35 in the company’s FY23. Still, Sumitomo’s P/E valuation is well below the Diversified Operations industry average of 15.4X and the benchmark.

Furthermore, fiscal 2024 earnings estimates have started to trend higher again offering further support and Sumitomo’s price-to-sales ratio of 0.54X is also beneath the industry’s 1.01X and the S&P 500’s 3.71X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

With both Griffon and Sumitomo Corporation following exceptional years, rising earnings estimates in their current fiscal year is a great sign. Considering their vast reach and attractive valuations now appears to be a good time to buy these Multi-Sector Conglomerates.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.