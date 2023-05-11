2 Top-Rated Medical Stocks to Buy After Earnings

As we round out this week’s earnings lineup, a few healthcare companies are standing out after topping their quarterly earnings expectations.

Here are two top-rated Zacks Medical sector stocks that investors may want to consider buying after reporting strong quarterly results.

BellRing Brands ( BRBR )

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) BellRing Brands is worthy of consideration after easily topping its fiscal second-quarter expectations on Monday.

BellRing’s Medical-Products Industry is also in the top 38% of over 250 Zacks industries and the company is benefiting as a distributor of nutrition products. Along with protein shakes, BellRing offers other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and supplements.

Q2 Review: BellRing easily topped its Q2 EPS expectations by 14% at $0.24 per share compared to EPS estimates of $0.21. This was up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Second-quarter sales beat estimates by 4% at $385.60 million, and climbed 22% from Q2 2022.

More intriguing, BellRing has now topped earnings expectations for six consecutive quarters with earnings estimate revisions starting to trend higher for the nutrition guru.



BellRing’s growth and earnings potential is starting to look more attractive since the company launched its IPO in 2019. Trading at $35 a share, BellRing’s earnings are now forecasted to rise 8% this year and climb another 20% in FY24 at $1.51 per share. Plus, fiscal 2024 EPS projections would represent 147% growth over the last five years with 2020 earnings at $0.61 per share.



DaVita ( DVA )

Another medical stock that looks attractive at the moment is DaVita Inc which sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DaVita’s Medical-Outpatient and Home Healthcare Industry is in the top 47% of all Zacks industries and the company was able to impressively beat its first-quarter expectations on Monday.

With a strong business environment, DaVita stands out as a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Q1 Review: DaVita’s outlook is brightening after blasting Q1 earnings estimates by 46%. First-quarter earnings came in at $1.58 per share compared to EPS estimates of $1.08. Earnings were slightly down -2% YoY from a very tough to-compete-against prior-year quarter.

Still, DaVita’s bottom-line results were stellar and the company also beat Q1 top-line estimates by 1% with sales at $2.87 billion. This was up 2% from the prior-year quarter.



Trading at $95 a share, DaVita’s annual bottom line is regaining steam and stabilizing after Covid-19 greatly boosted the company’s growth throughout the pandemic.

To that point, DaVita’s earnings are now forecasted to dip -1% in FY23 but rebound and jump 13% in FY24 at $7.33 per share. Plus, earnings estimate revisions have trended higher over the last week.

On the top line, sales are projected to be up 1% this year and rise another 3% in FY24 to $12.09 billion. More intriguingly, sales have continued to increase over the last few years and have not curtailed as we move past the Covid-19 pandemic which flared the need for kidney treatments as these patients were at higher risk.



Takeaway

BellRing and DaVita stocks are looking attractive after their strong quarterly results which was a good sign that growth and sustainability could continue. There should be more near-term upside for both stocks but more importantly, they are starting to look like viable investments for 2023 and beyond.

