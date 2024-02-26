2 Top-Ranked Stocks With Above 8% Dividend Yield for Your Portfolio

Fresh inflationary worries have sparked volatility in the U.S. stock market. Due to an unexpected rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the most accepted gauge for retail inflation followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) or wholesale prices for January, investors fear a further delay in the much-awaited interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that both CPI and PPI rose 0.3% in January against Wall Street’s expectations of 0.2% and 0.1%, suggesting a change in the inflation trend. The Fed has kept the key interest rate at its highest level since 2001, in the range of 5.25-5.5%, to achieve its ambitious 2% inflation target.

By maintaining high interest rates, the Fed wants to slow down the overall economy. High interest rates make borrowing money more expensive for corporations. Such moves impact performance and, thereby, stock prices.

Thus, prudent investors who wish to bet their money for regular income and capital preservation in such critical situations can invest in dividend stocks. Due to their well-established businesses, these companies pay out regular dividends and remain profitable due to their proven business models. Companies that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying stocks during market volatility. On that note, let us look at solid dividend payers like AllianceBernstein AB and Energy Transfer ET.

AllianceBernstein is based in Nashville, TN. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions and individual investors. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AB has a dividend yield of 9.1% compared with the Financial - Investment Management industry average of 3.1%.

AllianceBernstein has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increase nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days. AB’s shares have gained 24.7% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 11.8%.

Energy Transfer is based in Dallas, TX. This Zacks Rank #1 company owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets, primarily in the United States.

ET has a dividend yield of 8.5% compared with the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry average of 7.2%.

Energy Transfer Partners has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing nearly 11.2% over the last 60 days. ET’s shares have gained 11.4% over the past three months.

