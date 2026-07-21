2 Top-Ranked Royce Mutual Funds for Your Investment Portfolio

Royce Investment Partners is a boutique asset manager based in New York. The firm focuses on actively managing small-cap mutual funds. As of March 31, 2026, the company had $11.3 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Royce’s strategy for investing in small-cap stocks is based on a fundamental research-driven, active stock-picking methodology. The firm offers a range of mutual funds with distinct investment objectives across the United States — the small-cap equity market.

We have two Royce mutual funds, Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund PENNX and Royce Micro-Cap Consult RYMCX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive

three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. PENNX invests its net assets in the equity securities of small and micro-cap companies.

Jay S. Kaplan has been the lead manager of PENNX since April 29, 2003. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Arcosa, Inc. (2.3%), Element Solutions Inc (1.8%) and Assured Guaranty Ltd. (1.3%) as of March 31, 2026.

PENNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.6% and 9.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. PENNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Royce Micro-Cap Consult fund seeks long-term growth of capital. RYMCX invests its assets primarily in a broad portfolio of equity securities issued by micro-cap companies.

James P. Stoeffel has been the lead manager of RYMCX since May 1, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Lincoln Educational Services Corp (1.7%), Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (1.5%) and 5N Plus Inc. (1.5%) as of March 31, 2026.

RYMCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 25.5% and 11.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.24%. RYMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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