2 Top Ranked Chinese Tech Stock Investors Can Buy Now

Although much of the economic news coming out of China recently is quite negative, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still opportunities in the stock market. Especially when you consider markets bottom on bad news, it may actually be a perfect time to start picking up shares in the top stocks.

Chinese technology leaders Alibaba BABA and NetEase NTES both have Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) ratings, indicating upward trending earnings revisions, and are trading at historically low earnings multiples. Additionally, NetEase appears to be benefiting from considerable price momentum, and both are likely to be huge beneficiaries of the Artificial Intelligence booms.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba

Alibaba is a Chinese multinational conglomerate that operates in various sectors including e-commerce, technology, retail, and more. Founded by Jack Ma, Alibaba is best known for its e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba.com and Taobao, which facilitate online retail transactions.

The company also has a significant presence in cloud computing, digital entertainment, and financial services through subsidiaries like Alibaba Cloud, Youku, and Ant Group. With its diverse portfolio, Alibaba has become a prominent player in the global technology and e-commerce landscape.

Analysts have near unanimously upgraded earnings estimates for Alibaba over the last two months, giving the stock its top Zacks rank. Current quarter earnings have been revised higher by 13.1% and are projected to climb 19% YoY to $2.16 per share. Additionally, FY23 earnings have been increased by 17.3% and are forecast to grow 15.4% YoY to $9.16 per share.

Furthermore, sales for the Chinese tech giant are expected to grow 5% YoY to $132.3 billion this year and 9% YoY to $144.2 billion next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The most appealing aspect about Alibaba to me is its historically cheap valuation. The stock is trading near its 10-year low at 12x one year forward earnings, which is well below the industry average of 33x, and its five-year median of 28.2x.

This along with sharply higher earnings estimates, and sentiment at a low makes this a particularly appealing setup. One final point I want to note is that in a recent 13f filing, hedge fund titan David Tepper revealed that he had built a large position in the stock, and it is now his fifth largest equity position.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NetEase

NetEase is a Chinese technology company known for its prominent presence in online gaming, e-commerce, and internet services. Founded in 1997, NetEase has developed popular online multiplayer games such as "Fantasy Westward Journey" and "World of Warcraft," which it partnered with Blizzard to offer in China.

In addition to its gaming division, the company also operates in e-commerce through platforms like Yanxuan, offering a wide range of products to consumers. NetEase has extended its reach to music streaming with services like NetEase Cloud Music, making it a multifaceted player in China's rapidly growing technology sector.

NetEase has seen its earnings estimates trending higher all year giving it a top Zacks Rank. More recently FY23 earnings estimates have been revised higher by 6.2% and are expected to grow 23.3% YoY to $6.19 per share. Over the next 3-5 years EPS are forecast to increase 13.2% annually, an enviable pace.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NetEase stock has nearly doubled off its 2022 low and has been showing considerable strength all year. Although the setup is not especially clean, I think the technical pattern indicates another leg higher in the near future. It looks like a pull back in an uptrend, and if it can hold above the $103 level, it may make a bull run.



Image Source: TradingView

NetEase is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 18.7x, which is below the industry average of 28.2x, and below its five-year median of 26.3x. Additionally, NTES offers a dividend yield of 1.8% and has raised the payment by an average of 26% annually over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

As we noted, the news coming from Chinese financial markets is rather bearish, but the best investors know being a contrarian, and buying when there is blood in the streets can provide some of the best opportunities in the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.