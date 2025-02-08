2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in February

Quantum computing stocks are attracting a lot of attention these days for one simple reason: These companies, if they reach their goals, could offer the world the next game-changing technology. As we've seen in the past -- from internet-related companies to artificial intelligence (AI) players -- these innovators could go on to deliver soaring earnings and stock performance.

What exactly is quantum computing? The classical computer computes using bits to store and process data, and these bits represent either the value zero or one. A quantum computer relies on a branch of physics that studies the interaction of subatomic particles -- and because of this, the quantum computer's qubit can represent a zero, a one, or both. This reliance on physics means the quantum computer could solve ultra-complex problems -- and fast.

Of course, the technology is complicated, and experts have said we're years away from launching very useful quantum computers. But companies are progressing along this exciting path, and investors who get in early could score a major win.

Let's check out two top quantum computing stocks to buy right now in February.

1. Alphabet

You may know Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) best thanks to something most of us use every day -- Google Search. This platform is the most popular search engine worldwide, and through advertising, helps the company generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit year after year. Advertisers flock to Google because they know they can reach their intended audience here.

And Alphabet also has a cloud computing business that's growing in the double digits, benefiting from many of the AI tools and services it offers to its customers.

Along with all this, this tech giant also is building an interesting presence in the area of quantum computing. Just a few weeks ago, Alphabet announced its quantum chip, Willow -- and two major accomplishments. Willow showed that it could reduce errors exponentially as it scales up using more and more qubits -- a challenge in quantum computing has been that the scale-up results in more errors, so this is a significant win. And Willow executed a computation in five minutes that would have taken even today's top supercomputer a time period that's greater than the age of the universe.

The next step? Alphabet says it expects the Willow generation of chips to demonstrate usefulness in real-world applications. This may not happen overnight, but Alphabet is on the right track. And in the meantime, investors can benefit from growth in the company's other profitable businesses.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), like Alphabet, offers the security of its well-established and profitable businesses. From commercial and consumer software products to cloud computing, Microsoft has proven its ability over time to grow earnings. In the most recent quarter, revenue and net income climbed in the double digits well into the billions of dollars, and the company's AI business produced a triple-digit gain to an annualized run rate of $13 billion.

Along with all of this, Microsoft also gives you the chance to get in on quantum computing. The company may benefit even in the near term because it offers a quantum platform through Azure, its cloud business. Customers already can leverage some quantum tools and hardware -- and eventually will have access to the company's quantum supercomputer.

Microsoft also recently said now is the time for businesses to get "quantum ready," and at the same time launched a program to help them along the path. The company's Quantum Ready program will help customers build applications, access quantum computers for experimentation, prepare to scale projects, and more.

As customers sign on for this program and use Azure's quantum tools, Microsoft could start to benefit from quantum computing right away. And over time, as the software giant works toward bigger goals such as the quantum supercomputer, it could become a major winner in this promising field.

All this means that today, in the early days of this potentially explosive growth story, is a great time to pick up shares of this top technology player.

