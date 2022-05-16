2 Top Picks from 5-Star Financial Blogger David Alton Clark’s Repertoire

Presently, the global economic scenario is besieged by many concerns like back-breaking inflation, supply chain constraints, rising interest rates and muted demand. Not only this, investors are finding it difficult to strategically structure their portfolios to secure profits.

In such a scenario, following an expert to sail through these uncertain times can prove to be prudent for investors.

To that end, in our Expert Spotlight piece today, we bring to you a couple of top investment ideas from noted financial blogger David Alton Clark.

An alumnus of the University of Texas at San Antonio, Clark has a bachelor's degree in accounting. This TipRanks Contributor is a CNBC PRO Columnist and a Financial Blogger with Seeking Alpha. Clark is a former FINRA-registered securities representative and has worked as an Auditor for a major accounting firm.

Ranking on TipRanks

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking System, Clark is fifth among the 10,759 bloggers in the TipRanks universe.

Further, Clark bags the ninth spot out of the total 18,640 experts, including hedge fund managers, Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, financial bloggers and individual investors, tracked by TipRanks.

Performance & Track Record

Clark has an impressive success rate of 70%. His average return per rating stands at 24.7%.

Although Clark's success rate has slipped a bit in terms of relative performance to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector to 46% and 48%, respectively, his average return per rating in relation to the S&P 500 and the benchmark sector stands at 8.4% and 9.6%, respectively.

The financial blogger's best rating, so far, has been a Buy call on SunEdison Inc. (SUNEQ). Between March 15, 2013, and March 15, 2014, the expert blogger’s Buy call generated a massive 340.8% return on SUNEQ stock.

Taking this into account, let’s take a look at two of his recent top picks.

Dearborn, MI-based automobile major Ford has been in business for over a century. Ford is the fifth largest automaker in the world. It sells automobiles and commercial vehicles under the Ford brand and luxury cars under its Lincoln luxury brand.

Although the stock is down 38% against the 11.4% fall witnessed by the NYSE Composite index so far this year, its latest first quarterly earnings surpassed the consensus estimate.

Notably, Clark is bullish on Ford. He enjoys a success rate of 76% and an average profit of 16.6% on the stock.

Further, Clark is of the opinion that the stock is available at attractive valuations. Overall, 88% of bloggers on TipRanks are bullish on Ford against the sector average of 62%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

New York-based Verizon is a multinational telecommunications major. Verizon’s 120.9 million subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 make it the largest wireless carrier in the United States.

The stock has performed better amid the volatile economic scenario, with its shares falling 8.1% against the NYSE Composite's decline of 11.4%. Further, the company surpassed both earnings and revenue estimates in its latest first-quarter results.

Clark is bullish on the stock. He enjoys a success rate of 100% and an average profit of 4.4% on VZ.

Clark opines, “Verizon has big growth plans going forward including the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network to nearly 113 million people around the country. What’s more, the company has elevated demands for its 5G mobility and nationwide broadband services.”

Overall, 93% of bloggers in the TipRanks universe are bullish on the stock, higher than the sector average of 62%.

Key Takeaways

In today's uncertain times, when the capital markets have been decimated and there is a bloodbath all around, Clark's picks from the beaten-down sectors like telecom and auto can be considered by investors.

For more ideas on our Top Expert Picks, you can visit the TipRanks Expert Center and make informed investment decisions.

