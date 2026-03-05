2 Top Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in March

Key Points

EPR Properties recently increased its monthly dividend by 5.1%.

Realty Income has raised its monthly dividend for the past 113 quarters in a row.

Some stocks are ideally suited to generate passive income. They pay high-yielding monthly dividends, enabling you to better align your income with your expenses.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are great monthly dividend stocks to buy this March. Here's what makes them stand out, aside from the timing of their payouts.

Giving investors a bigger raise in 2026

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in experiential properties, including movie theaters, golf resorts, and theme parks. The company leases its properties to tenants that operate the experiences, primarily under long-term, triple-net leases. Net leases produce very stable rental income because tenants cover all property operating costs, including routine maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance.

The REIT pays out about 70% of its funds from operations (FFO) in dividends, retaining the rest to invest in additional income-producing experiential properties. EPR Properties grew its FFO per share by 5.1% last year, enabling it to recently hike its monthly dividend by that same rate. That boosted its dividend yield above 6%. Its earnings and dividend growth rates have accelerated from the mid-3% rate it has delivered in recent years.

EPR expects to invest $400 million to $500 million into new properties this year, up from $288.5 million last year. That includes $85 million of experiential development and redevelopment projects it expects to fund this year. These investments should enable the REIT to grow its FFO per share by more than 5% again this year, supporting continued dividend increases.

As steady as they come

Realty Income's mission is to deliver dependable monthly dividends that rise over time. The diversified REIT continues to achieve that target. It increased its dividend every quarter last year (and for the last 113 in a row), raising the payout by 2.9%. It currently yields 4.9%.

The REIT invests in retail, industrial, gaming, and other properties secured by long-term net leases with many of the world's leading companies. It spent $6.3 billion to expand its portfolio last year and aims to invest at least $8 billion in 2026. That should enable Realty Income to grow its adjusted FFO per share by nearly 3% at the midpoint, supporting continued dividend increases.

Realty Income funds its growth through retained cash flow after paying dividends (a 75% payout ratio), its strong balance sheet, and strategic partnerships. With a total addressable market of $14 trillion, Realty Income should have no shortage of future investment opportunities.

Growing monthly dividends

EPR Properties and Realty Income are two of the best monthly dividend stocks. The REITs offer high-yielding monthly dividends that should continue rising. With both companies recently offering strong outlooks for 2026, they stand out as top passive income stocks to buy this month.

