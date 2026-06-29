2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Key Points

MercadoLibre is heavily investing in its growth story.

Eli Lilly isn't resting on its laurels with its GLP-1 success.

These growth stocks have plenty of runway left.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

If you're investing in the current market, it's a good idea to focus on businesses balancing the momentum of digital transformation with the stability of essential real-world services. There are plenty of companies delivering profitability and business growth that fit this bill and can reward investors in the long run, but separating the wheat from the chaff can be stressful.

On that note, here are two top growth stocks that you might want to add to your portfolio the next time you go stock shopping.

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1. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) operates a powerful multi-engine system that dominates e-commerce and financial services across Latin America. While it's known for its regional retail marketplace, its fintech division, Mercado Pago, has transformed into a crucial daily banking and payment utility for millions of historically unbanked consumers.

This allows the company to efficiently capture consumer dollars across both retail transactions and digital banking services. Its primary advantage is its extensive proprietary logistics and shipping network, which handles the vast majority of its deliveries throughout Latin America.

By controlling the entire system from checkout to doorstep delivery and payment processing, the company creates an unmatched barrier to entry for international competitors. As the digital economy matures across major underpenetrated markets like Brazil and Mexico, MercadoLibre's self-reinforcing network effects position it to capture escalating consumer spending.

Right now, MercadoLibre is in a costly race to maintain its market dominance against aggressively expanding competitors like Amazon, Shein, and Temu, the latter of which is owned by PDD Holdings. To defend its turf, the company is spending heavily on logistics, fulfillment, and free-shipping thresholds. Broader economic concerns (such as rising 10-year Treasury yields) have simultaneously reduced the present value of future earnings for many growth-focused tech and e-commerce companies.

However, MercadoLibre's heavy up-front reinvestment can help it cement its unrivaled logistics network across Latin America. That makes the current dip look like a compelling buying opportunity for long-term investors aiming to capture the region's undisputed e-commerce leader at a discount.

2. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is leading a major healthcare transformation driven by unprecedented global demand for its breakthrough metabolic treatments Mounjaro and Zepbound. The company has capitalized on a generational expansion in the diabetes and weight loss markets. Eli Lilly also maintains a diverse, high-value clinical pipeline with late-stage assets targeting major areas in oncology, immunology, and Alzheimer's disease.

The company's GLP-1 business, driven by its pair of blockbuster drugs, account for roughly two-thirds of the company's revenue and have pushed full-year forecasts to between $82 billion and $85 billion. The company has overtaken Novo Nordisk in international market share, a position strengthened by its newly approved oral weight-loss pill Foundayo.

The company also recently reported positive phase 3 results for retatrutide, an experimental once-weekly injection that targets multiple hormone receptors to drive even greater weight loss. A major milestone for broader adoption began as Medicare obesity coverage was launched through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, providing eligible patients with access for $50 a month.

Eli Lilly is actively expanding employer-sponsored coverage to ensure wider access to its GLP-1 medications, and to meet soaring demand, it is pouring another $4.5 billion into its Lebanon, Indiana, manufacturing facility. The company is also using its GLP-1 profits wisely and has announced 10 acquisitions in 2026 alone, including infectious disease and vaccine developers and cancer biotechs.

Lilly even struck a wearable-tech partnership with Oura Ring through its prescription platform to help patients track biometric progress while on GLP-1 therapies. The stock has had an incredible run-up over the last few years, but investors who want to capitalize on this healthcare growth story might want to consider taking a slice of the action now.

Should you buy stock in Eli Lilly right now?

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Rachel Warren has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Eli Lilly, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.