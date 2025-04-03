2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in April for Long-Term AI Growth: CEG, GEV

The artificial intelligence revolution requires a ton of power, placing energy companies at the top of the list of those poised to benefit from the AI boom for decades to come.

Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT can use at least 10 times the energy of a typical Google search. Large data centers can consume nearly as much electricity as a midsize city.

The AI-driven energy boom is arriving just as the U.S. and major technology companies, from Amazon to Microsoft, are aiming to reduce their reliance on coal and other fossil fuels—while acknowledging that natural gas will remain a bedrock of cheap, reliable energy for the foreseeable future. Nuclear, natural gas, and renewables are poised to drive much of the energy industry’s expansion.

The energy standouts partnering with AI companies got caught up in the first-quarter stock market correction.

The selloff was necessary following the massive post-Trump election rally that capped off a stellar multi-year run. This healthy recalibration provides long-term investors with great opportunities to buy strong energy stocks at lower prices and more reasonable valuations.

Let’s dig into two top energy stocks to buy in April for long-term AI growth: GE Vernova and Constellation Energy.

Buy Energy Powerhouse GEV Stock for at Least 25% Upside?

GE spinoff GE Vernova GEV helps generate roughly 25% of the world’s electricity through its installed base of technologies.

The pure-play energy transition firm serves customers across nuclear energy, natural gas, wind, and beyond. The stock has ripped higher since its public debut last April, crushing the market and the energy sector.



GEV provides nuclear turbine technologies and services for all reactor types, and it’s at the cutting edge of next-generation small modular nuclear reactor technology.

The firm is working directly with the U.S. Department of Energy to help lead the rebirth of the domestic nuclear energy industry. Beyond nuclear and natural gas, GE Vernova’s growth pipeline includes electrification software, power conversion, energy storage, grid solutions, and more.

The company is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 15% in 2025 and 73% in FY26, reaching $11 per share, after swinging from an adjusted loss of -$1.60 in FY23 to +$5.58 last year. GE Vernova is expected to expand its revenue by 5% in 2025 and 9% in 2026.



Wall Street loves GE Vernova because of its growth efforts in one of the most vital areas of the economy. Plus, GEV flexed its financial firepower when it declared its first dividend at the end of 2024 and approved an initial $6 billion share repurchase plan.

The stock has climbed 135% since GEV’s IPO in April 2024, blowing away the energy sector’s 2% drop and the S&P 500’s 9% gain. This run includes a 28% drop from its January highs. GEV surged again on Wednesday, edging near its 50-day moving average after finding support near its pre-Trump election breakout levels (and its 200-day moving average).

Buy This Nuclear and Clean Energy Stock Down 40% and Hold Forever

The largest U.S. nuclear power plant operator, Constellation Energy CEG , announced a deal in January that will make it the nation’s “largest clean energy company.” Constellation is set to acquire natural gas and geothermal powerhouse Calpine in a $26.6 billion cash-and-stock deal that’s projected to close in Q4.

The acquisition helps Constellation expand into power-hungry, tech-heavy Texas and California. The deal also complements its long-term nuclear energy benefits with natural gas, which offers quicker near-term upside.



On the AI front, Constellation, which operates over 20 nuclear reactors across roughly a dozen sites in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, cemented its standing as a long-term winner when it landed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft MSFT last year.

Wall Street loves its ability to return cash to shareholders as well, boosted by the U.S. government’s growing support for nuclear energy. Constellation expects to increase its dividend per share by another 10% in 2025 after boosting its payout by 25% last year.



Constellation sees “visible, double-digit long-term base EPS growth backed by the Nuclear Production Tax Credit.” Current Zacks estimates peg earnings growth at 8% in 2025 and 18% in 2026. CEG’s earnings outlook has jumped since its Q4 release, and its Most Accurate Estimate came in 16% above consensus for 2026.

Constellation’s standing as one of the clear winners in the nuclear energy revival and the need for reliable 24/7 power to drive the AI boom is why CEG stock has surged 270% in the past three years. Yet, a 40% tumble from its January peaks has it roughly neck-and-neck with the S&P 500 in the trailing 12 months. CEG popped 3.5% on Wednesday after finding support near its pre-Microsoft breakout highs.

