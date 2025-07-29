2 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More to Buy Right Now for Passive Income

Key Points Realty Income is a high dividend payer with a long track record.

Over time, dividends have become a smaller and smaller part of the stock market's total return, with the S&P 500 boasting an average yield of just 1.22% today, compared to 7.44% in 1950. That said, some companies still offer fat, consistently growing payouts, just like the good old days. Let's explore some reasons why Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) could make fantastic long-term picks.

Realty Income Corporation

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a special type of investment that allows retail investors to benefit from the income generated from commercial real estate. But they aren't all the same. Realty Income stands out from the alternatives because of its track record of success, monthly payouts, and unique, risk-minimizing business model.

Since going public in 1994, Realty Income has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. The company funds the payout with the cash generated from its portfolio of 15,600 properties spread across North America and Europe.

Realty Income's business model is relatively safe because of its use of triple-net leases, which mean the tenant is responsible for building-level operating costs like tax and insurance. It also tends to focus on recession-proof tenants like grocery stores, dollar stores, and auto repair shops, although many flashier clients like casinos and IT data centers have been sprinkled into the mix to help power growth.

While macroeconomic threats like high interest rates have caused Realty Income's shares to underperform in recent years, they give investors an opportunity to buy the stock for cheap and lock in a relatively high yield of 5.55% at the time of writing, which is far above the market average.

Vici Properties

While Realty Income features a long track record and diversification into many different industries, Vici Properties offers more concentrated exposure. The company was formed in 2017 from the spinoff of real estate assets formerly owned by Caesars Entertainment Company during its bankruptcy restructuring. It has since evolved to become a leading entertainment-focused REIT, with 93 properties across North America.

While entertainment is a consumer discretionary expenditure that may drop during economic downturns, Vici manages this risk with triple-net leases and high-quality tenants like Caesars and MGM Resorts, which have stable businesses and are deeply tied to their locations. The company has often relied on leaseback sales, which are when it buys an asset (such as a Casino) from a client who needs liquidity or to free up capital for elsewhere, only to rent it back to them, giving Vici access to stable, growing revenue.

Vici also offers excellent growth potential as it expands into different asset types, such as golf courses, and potentially redevelops its 33 acres of undeveloped land located near the Las Vegas Strip.

With a dividend yield of 5.15%, Vici is an excellent pick for investors who prioritize passive income. But don't overlook its stock price growth potential. Shares have risen around 60% over the last five years, with a 16% rally so far in 2025. The company probably won't stay this cheap for long.

Which dividend stock is right for you?

Realty Income and Vici Properties are both great picks for investors who prioritize sustainable passive income for the long term. If you could only pick one, the best choice will depend on your investment goals. Realty Income is better for investors who are willing to sacrifice a little growth potential for stability. But while Vici Properties doesn't have as long a track record, it offers more room for capital appreciation.

Will Ebiefung has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

