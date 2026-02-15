2 Top Dividend Stocks Energy Investors Can Buy in February for Long-Term Income

Key Points

AI is driving growth in energy consumption around the world, and the U.S. plans to triple its nuclear production to meet its needs.

Dominion energy is a conventional utilities company that operates two nuclear plants in Virginia, where the bulk of America's data centers are being built.

BWX Technologies is on the "bleeding edge" of SMR technology and offers a small, but growing, dividend.

10 stocks we like better than BWX Technologies ›

Nuclear energy is one of the most exciting growth opportunities in the energy industry. Electricity generated by splitting the atom is the cleanest and among the safest options available, by far.

Now, thanks to the power needs of artificial intelligence (AI), nuclear energy is enjoying a renaissance. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that in their baseline estimate, AI's draw on global electrical consumption is set to double by 2030.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In response to both the needs of AI and a push for greater energy independence, the United States Department of Energy has set a goal to triple America's nuclear energy production by 2050.

The long-time scale of nuclear operations often makes the companies operating in the sector attractive dividend-investment opportunities. These two article are some of the most interesting nuclear dividend plays right now.

Atomic dividend

Up first is Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), a Virginia-based power company that doesn't exclusively focus on nuclear energy. It does own and operate four nuclear power plants on the East Coast. The Millstone Nuclear plant in Connecticut, operated by Dominion, generates half of that state's electricity on its own.

The main reason for holding Dominion is the yield, which currently sits at 4.19%. As a utility company, Dominion's growth is slow and steady. It maintains an operating margin of 29.45% and, despite a high payout ratio of 99.6%, it has brought that number down from 2024, when it was 121.3%.

One of Dominion's main advantages is its location. Most of the company's operations, including two of its nuclear plants, are in Virginia, which has become the country's most energy-hungry state, due to the sheer number of data centers being constructed there.

Give Dominion a look. It has a high yield and is at the epicenter of America's data center buildout.

Big power, small reactor

Also based in Virginia, BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) has been a leading producer of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy. It has built almost 400 ship-mounted reactors since the 1950s.

Naval reactors remain BWX's bread and butter. More recently, however, the company has been putting its expertise in building pint-sized power plants toward developing small modular reactors (SMR).

These are essentially miniature factory-built nuclear power plants that occupy far less space than a conventional nuclear plant but can generate large quantities of power, relative to their size. The idea is that they could power data centers so they don''t have to draw from the local grid and drive up energy prices for people living there.

None of these reactors have yet been deployed, but the technology is promising. Even without it, BWX has been seeing incredible growth lately. In its most recently reported quarter (Q3 2025), BWX saw revenue grow 29%, net income grow 19%, and earnings per share (EPS) surge 20% year over year.

BWX Technologies' dividend doesn't yield anywhere near what Dominion's does -- it sits at 0.5% at current prices. However, while Dominion's dividend is high-yielding but somewhat stagnant, BWX's is growing at a nice clip.

The company has raised its dividend in each of the past five years at an annualized growth rate of 4.28% over that time frame. With a payout ratio of just 26%, BWX has a lot of room to keep growing that dividend.

Give BWX a look. It's a serious innovator in nuclear technology with a dividend that, like the company's reactors, is small but has serious potential.

Should you buy stock in BWX Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in BWX Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BWX Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

James Hires has positions in BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.