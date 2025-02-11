2 Top Causeway Mutual Fund for Promising Long-Term Returns

Causeway Capital Management, LLC, based in Los Angeles, uses fundamental and quantitative research to manage its mutual funds. The analysis is conducted on a sector-by-sector basis by the fundamental team to price stocks, whereas the quantitative team focuses on risk management and factor analysis.

Risk modeling and factor research are done by the quantitative team, while the combined approach is used across various investment strategies, including global, international, emerging markets, small-cap and sustainable funds. These mutual funds are used by institutions like pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. This process of investing identifies opportunities and manages risk in different market conditions. All of these make it an attractive investment option.

We have chosen two Causeway mutual funds, Causeway International Opps Inv CIOVX and Causeway Global Value Inv CGVVX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Causeway International Opps Inv fund invests in companies across developed markets outside the United States and in emerging markets.

Jonathan P. Eng has been the lead manager of CIOVX since Dec. 31, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (4.7%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (3.4%) and Alstom SA (2.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

CIOVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%. CIOVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Causeway Global Value Inv fund invests in common stocks of companies in both developed markets outside and within the United States. CGVVX advisors also focus on companies that distribute dividends or repurchase shares.

Harry W. Hartford has been the lead manager of CGVVX since April 29, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI World ETF (4.7%), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (4.6%) and Alstom SA (3.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

CGVVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.5% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. CGVVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

