2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Warren Buffett may be headed for retirement soon, but there is still plenty we can learn from the legendary investor. With one of the largest stock portfolios in the world, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) has to regularly update its investment portfolio for the public in what is known as a 13-F filing. Seeing what Buffett owns and is buying and selling can help spark investment ideas for your own portfolio.

Here are two Buffett stocks that Berkshire Hathaway owns today that you can buy and hold for the long haul.

American Express: A financial staple of the U.S. economy

Many investors know the famous stories of Buffett buying Coca-Cola and Apple. However, there is another giant part of his investment portfolio that is covered less but has still been a monster performer in the last few decades: American Express (NYSE: AXP). Since Buffett first bought the stock in Berkshire Hathaway back in 1991, shares have produced a cumulative total return of close to 100x.

American Express is a mainstay in credit card issuing for the travel and entertainment space. What makes it better than all other credit card issuers is the fact that it operates its own payment network, which accounts for around 10% of credit card spending in the United States. This vertical integration gives it a profit advantage over other players and allows the company to offer better perks to its customers. This is why the company has over 100 million credit cards in circulation with some of the wealthiest spenders in the country.

As spending on credit cards grows, American Express's revenue and earnings should keep growing. It is also protected from inflation because of its take-rate model on credit card swipe transactions. The higher prices go, the more money kept by American Express.

To add more positive notes, American Express is a consistent returner of capital to shareholders, something that Buffett admires. It has repurchased a ton of stock and reduced shares outstanding by 30% in the last 10 years while growing its dividend per share by 120%. This can help boost returns over the long haul, and it is why American Express is the perfect Buffett stock to buy today.

Domino's Pizza: International pizza expansion

A relatively new addition to the Buffett portfolio is Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ). At the end of 2025's Q1, Berkshire Hathaway owned just under 8% of the restaurant chain's stock. It has been a consistent grower in the quick-service food space as it takes market share in pizza sales around the country. With some of the cheapest food out there for a family or individuals, it should hold up sales in all market environments.

With just over 20,000 locations, you might think that Domino's and its franchisees have minimal runway left to grow. This is underrating the long-term growth potential of the brand internationally in places such as Latin America and India. Brands like Starbucks, Subway, and McDonald's all have around twice the number of locations as Domino's. With its concept shown to work in many different regions, Domino's has plenty of room to expand its store count over the next 20 years, which will drive revenue consistently higher.

Domino's has a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27, and like American Express, it is a serial repurchaser of its own stock. In the last 10 years, its shares outstanding are down by 37.5%, which can help boost shareholder returns. Notice a theme with Warren Buffett's investment picks?

Since going public in 2004, Domino's Pizza has produced a total return of 7,660%. I expect strong outperformance from the stock over the next 20 years as well.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.