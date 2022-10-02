2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Looking for stocks that can remain relevant and successful over 10 years or more? The healthcare industry is a great place to start. Everyone will need some form of healthcare, be it sophisticated medical devices or lifesaving drugs. But the mere presence in this industry does not make a specific company worth investing in today.

Drugmakers must continue innovating and developing newer and better therapies to stay on par with the competition and generate growing revenue and profits. Let's examine two biotechs that seem to be able to do that: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).

1. Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is a leader in the market for HIV drugs although the company has recently faced some headwinds in this space. HIV screenings and diagnostics decreased during the pandemic. Some of Gilead's products have also been facing generic competition. Thankfully, these issues seem to be short-term problems.

The pandemic isn't over yet, but it won't last forever (hopefully). As it subsides, expect Gilead's HIV portfolio to bounce back. Medicines such as Descovy and Biktarvy continue to perform well for the company. During the second quarter, sales of Biktarvy jumped by 28.2% year over year to $2.6 billion.

This HIV therapy ended the period with a leading 44% share of the U.S. HIV market, 4% higher than the year-ago period. Descovy's sales came in at $460 million, 5.7% higher than the prior-year quarter. Beyond HIV, Gilead Sciences' Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) portfolio seems to be struggling. In the second quarter, sales from this segment dropped by 18% year over year to $448 million, partly due to lower patient starts.

However, Gilead Sciences maintained a market share between 50% and 60% in this space during the second quarter.

Gilead Sciences has a rich lineup that will help replace its struggling products. In HIV, the biotech recently earned approval for Sunlenca in Europe. Sunlenca is the first six-month, long-acting HIV regimen to be approved, and it is almost guaranteed to generate strong sales for many years to come. It has yet to earn the green light in the U.S. Regulators in the country declined to approve it due to manufacturing issues.

But Gilead Sciences seems to have worked things out with regulators in the U.S. It resubmitted an application during the second quarter; approval should hopefully come relatively soon. The biotech has many other HIV programs in the works, including potential cures for the disease. It is also looking to make a stronger push within oncology.

The company has a long and proven history of innovation, and it generates enough funds to invest in new and promising clinical compounds. Gilead Sciences recently spent $405 million in cash to acquire MiroBio, a U.K.-based privately held biotech company that focuses on inflammatory illnesses. Gilead Sciences' excellent track record, strong pipeline, and robust dividend profile together constitute strong reasons to hold onto its shares for years.

2. CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics isn't as well-established as some of the larger biotechs. The company currently has no therapies on the market. But the future could be bright for the gene-editing-focused drugmaker. CRISPR is looking to develop innovative medicines, sometimes for rare diseases with few treatment options. Its most advanced candidate is exa-cel, which targets a duo of blood disorders called transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease (SCD).

CRISPR Therapeutics is working on these programs with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Exa-cel has, so far, impressed in clinical trials. It has been able to eliminate or, at the very least, substantially decrease the constant need for transfusions in all TDT patients studied. It has also substantially reduced the occurrence of vaso-occlusive crises (painful side effects of SCD) in all patients treated.

On Sept. 27, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced they would initiate rolling submissions for exa-cel in the U.S. for the treatment of SCD and TDT in November; these submissions should be completed by the first quarter of 2023. In Europe, the two partners expect to complete regulatory submissions by the end of the year.

This groundbreaking therapy could earn approval in the U.S. and Europe by September 2023. CRISPR Therapeutics has already received upfront payments for exa-cel from Vertex, and moving forward, the partners will share the profits and costs associated with it on a 60/40 basis, where CRISPR Therapeutics will incur 40% of the costs and pocket 40% of the profits.

The biotech is working on several other candidates, including some that target various forms of cancer and type 1 diabetes, among others. CRISPR Therapeutics does not have the pedigree of a biotech giant like Gilead Sciences. But it is demonstrating that its approach can unlock innovative treatments. It will take time, but CRISPR Therapeutics has the tools to become a major player in the biotech industry.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.