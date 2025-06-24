2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has already had a massive impact on the stock market. Many AI companies have seen their valuations skyrocket. And according to recent research, this is just the beginning.

A report released by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) earlier this year projects that the global AI market will grow from $189 billion in 2023 to $4.8 trillion by 2033. Given that growth, there's a strong possibility that quality AI stocks will outperform the market over the next five to 10 years.

Here are two that could be poised for explosive growth.

1. Applied Digital

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) builds and buys data centers where companies can rent space and install their own servers. When it started out, Applied Digital catered to blockchain companies, but it later switched its focus to the high-performance computing (HPC) and AI industries.

It's a straightforward business model, although Applied Digital did take a stab at offering AI cloud services through a subsidiary it launched in 2023, Sai Computing. Earlier this year, it announced plans to close that chapter by selling its cloud segment and transforming itself into a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Getting back to what it does best could be a positive move for Applied Digital. Its data center hosting business is now in the black, with a profit of $8.8 million in its fiscal 2025 third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28. The cloud services business isn't. It booked a loss of $10.3 million in the quarter, despite being the faster-growing segment.

On the data center front, Applied Digital announced two lease agreements with AI hyperscaler Coreweave on June 2. The agreements will last approximately 15 years and are expected to generate about $7 billion in revenue. Applied Digital stock has been soaring since then -- it's up 51% since the start of June.

The top tech companies are spending heavily on data centers and AI infrastructure. Applied Digital is well-positioned to capitalize on that spending, especially as it transitions to a REIT model and focuses on its data center business.

2. Lemonade

At first glance, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) might not seem like an AI stock. It's an insurance company offering renters, homeowners, car, pet, and term life policies. But Lemonade has made AI a key part of its business since it launched in 2015.

It uses AI at every stage of its processes. New customers can quickly get quotes on policies through the company's AI chatbot, Maya. It uses AI during the underwriting process to calculate people's premiums and to assign a lifetime value (LTV) to each customer based on their likelihood of filing a claim, switching insurance providers, or bundling multiple insurance products.

The claims process also has built-in AI, allowing Lemonade to fully automate about 55% of its claims, according to Chief Claims Officer Sean Burgess. In addition, Burgess says that Lemonade handles over 40% of customer service tickets with AI.

Lemonade isn't profitable yet, but it beat expectations in its most recent quarter. Revenue rose 27% year over year to $151.2 million in the first quarter. Its in-force premium (IFP), which is the total premium value across all active policies, also increased by 27% to $1.0 billion.

That made it the sixth consecutive quarter where Lemonade's IFP has grown, and management has set an ambitious goal of growing its IFP to $10 billion in the coming years. In another good sign, its gross loss ratio -- the share of its premiums that get paid out as out claims -- is declining. It went from 88% in the third quarter of 2023 to 73% in the first quarter of 2025.

While investing in young businesses that are losing money can be risky, it also gives you an opportunity to get in on the ground floor. I think that's where we're at with Lemonade. This company's high-tech business model has been great for attracting customers, particularly younger customers -- 70% of its customer base is under 35. Based on Lemonade's financial growth and embrace of AI technology, it could be poised to take off.

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

