2 Top AI Stocks I'm Buying on the Dip

In 2024, U.S. tech stocks experienced a widespread surge, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), the expansion of data centers, and steady progress in autonomous systems powered by machine learning. This momentum attracted both institutional and retail investors in large numbers.

However, as 2025 unfolds, major U.S. tech players have faced early setbacks. The rise of China's DeepSeek chatbot and a new wave of proposed tariffs from President Donald Trump aimed at restructuring global trade has contributed to market turbulence early in the new year.

While seeing your net worth decline is never enjoyable, this market pullback presents compelling opportunities for long-term investors. I'm taking this chance to buy and hold two of the biggest names in AI for the long haul. Read on to discover which ones are at the top of my buying list this month.

The core AI infrastructure player

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has dropped 13% since the start of 2025 at the time of this writing, but analyst estimates project a staggering 49% upside potential over the next 12 months. While concerns over China's DeepSeek chatbot have weighed on sentiment this year, Morningstar analyst Brian Colello suggests this represents a healthy correction rather than a fundamental shift.

While DeepSeek's efficient AI models may reduce the need for massive clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs) in some cases, I see this driving broader market expansion. Much like how declining compute costs catalyzed the PC and cloud computing waves, the optimization of AI infrastructure should accelerate adoption across industries.

At its core, Nvidia's competitive advantage stems from its world-class GPUs and Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) software, which has become the foundation for AI development. The deep integration of CUDA into the AI ecosystem and the significant costs of switching platforms provide Nvidia with a robust competitive moat.

Beyond GPUs, Nvidia's strategic expansion into AI networking, software platforms, and enterprise services strengthens its market position. Given the accelerating pace of AI adoption and Nvidia's expanding technological leadership, I believe this price dip offers an attractive opportunity to invest in a company reshaping computing's future.

Microsoft's cloud dominance makes it a buy

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) recent earnings outperformed expectations, yet its stock has declined 2.5% since the start of 2025 as I write this. While analysts project a sizzling 23% upside potential over the next 12 months, I'm particularly drawn to Azure, the tech behemoth's managed services platform that now generates $75 billion in annual revenue.

The migration to cloud computing has reached a critical inflection point, and Microsoft stands at the center of enterprise adoption. The seamless integration of Azure with existing systems has proven to be a key advantage, significantly reducing the complexity that typically slows cloud transitions.

Beyond the cloud story, Microsoft has demonstrated remarkable business evolution. The company continues to expand Office's cloud capabilities while building Azure into a dominant platform, maintaining an impressive 35.6% profit margin throughout this transformation.

Even the massive Activision acquisition hasn't derailed Microsoft's execution or profitability. With enterprise IT spending accelerating and Azure capacity expanding to meet demand, I believe today's price represents an attractive entry point for this technology leader.

Why I'm buying these tech giants on the dip

While market sentiment has temporarily shifted at the onset of 2025, the fundamentals driving AI adoption continue to strengthen globally. Both Nvidia and Microsoft have grown profits while investing heavily in AI's future. With one dominating AI infrastructure and the other leading enterprise cloud adoption, I'm confident these dips present ideal buying opportunities for my long-term investment in computing's next wave.

George Budwell has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

