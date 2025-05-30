2 Top AI-Related Stocks to Buy to Ride Wall Street's Top Megatrend

Artificial intelligence has been the hottest area on Wall Street since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public in 2022. The AI spending boom is part of a larger megatrend that will drive economic and stock market expansion for years to come.

The Biggest Wall Street Investment Trend for Next 10 Years

Compounding trends and super cycles across technology, energy, construction, and onshoring create once-in-a-generation opportunities for investors to profit.

Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are projected to spend a combined $325 billion on artificial intelligence capital expenditures in 2025 alone.

The AI spending is poised to continue for the foreseeable future. The energy-intensive AI data center boom is spurring the rebirth of the U.S. nuclear energy industry, the rapid expansion of natural gas production, and a massive build-out of the energy grid.

The U.S. government, technology giants, and big Wall Street banks are leading the infrastructure spending charge. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and others view the new age of infrastructure expansion as one of the most important pillars of the U.S. market and economy going forward.

The new age of infrastructure ranges from AI data centers and cutting-edge semiconductor plants to next-generation nuclear reactors and revamped electricity grids, alongside more traditional infrastructure projects such as roads and buildings.

Today’s Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into two highly-ranked Zacks stocks—Quanta Services and AECOM—to buy and hold for long-term growth across infrastructure spending, AI data center expansion, the energy transition, onshoring, and beyond.

Buy This Infrastructure Solutions Stock Before It Breaks Out

Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR ) is a leading provider of infrastructure services focused on engineering, procurement, and construction.

The firm works with clients across electric power, renewable energy, communication, and beyond, designing, building, operating, and maintaining mission-critical networks for the economy to function and grow.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta supports the energy transition and AI-driven data center growth by building vital infrastructure for utilities, tech companies, renewable energy projects, and more.

The Houston, Texas-based company has grown rapidly over the past decade, including 21% average sales expansion between FY21-FY24. Quanta posted a beat-and-raise Q1, closing the period with a record $35.3 billion backlog.

PWR is projected to grow its revenue by 14% in FY25 and 10% in 2026 to reach nearly $30 billion, up from $12 billion in pre-COVID 2019. The infrastructure solutions company is set to expand its adjusted earnings by 15% and 13%, respectively, and its upbeat EPS outlook earns Quanta a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has jumped 175% in the past three years vs. the Construction sector’s 60%. Quanta’s recent performance is part of a 1,000% run during the last decade to 5X the S&P 500’s 192% expansion.

PWR is on the cusp of breaking out to new all-time highs either in the short run or after its next pullback.

Given this backdrop, it is no wonder that 18 of the 24 brokerage recommendations Zacks has for Quanta are “Strong Buys.”

This Market-Topping Consulting Firm Set to Ride AI Wave

AECOM ( ACM ) is a consulting powerhouse specializing in planning, constructing, and maintaining infrastructure projects across energy, transportation, water, and beyond.

The company’s diverse client base relies on AECOM for services that include Architecture & Design, Construction Management, Engineering, Program Management, and Environmental Services.

AECOM grew its revenue by 12% and its adjusted earnings by 22% in fiscal 2024, closing last year with a record high backlog and pipeline. That trend continued in the first half of 2025, closing Q2 (reported on May 5) with a new record backlog, driven by a 1.1x book-to-burn ratio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s beat-and-raise second quarter helps it land a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ACM is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 14% in FY25 and 11% in FY26 on 6% higher sales in both years.

ACM announced late last year that it increased its share repurchase authorization and boosted its dividend by 18%. AECOM has boosted its dividend by a 20% CAGR since inception.

On top of that, nine of the 10 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys,” alongside one “Buy.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AECOM stock outclimbed the S&P 500 over the past decade, boosted by its doubling of the benchmark during the past five years. Yet the stock trades around 8% below its highs and 12% below its average Zacks price target.

On the valuation front, it trades near its five-year median and 17% below its highs at 19.6X forward 12-month earnings. It is also nearly in line with the Zacks Construction sector, even though it’s up 230% in the last 10 years vs. 175%.

Both stocks are currently part of the Alternative Energy Innovators service at Zacks.

