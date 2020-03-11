2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Amid the Coronavirus Carnage

Apple suppliers have been rocked by the novel coronavirus epidemic ever since the iPhone maker announced that its fiscal second-quarter revenue will fall short of expectations.

Not surprisingly, investors have been dumping Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), a company whose fortunes are closely tied to Apple. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is another Apple supplier facing a similar headwind.

Both these stocks were expected to win big from the deployment of 5G (fifth-generation) networks this year. But the COVID-19 outbreak seems to have put a hold on that catalyst. While one chipmaker (Skyworks) has already slashed its full-year guidance, the other (Micron) was at the receiving end of a double downgrade recently.

They have also been caught in the whirlpool of the broader market sell-off triggered by the epidemic.

However, the good news for investors is that all the negativity has made shares of Skyworks and Micron attractive bets.

The case for buying Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions has been the bigger loser of the two chipmakers discussed in this piece, as evident from the stock-price chart above. That's not surprising, as the chipmaker got 51% of its total revenue from Apple last year.

Skyworks has toned down its fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance to a range of $760 million to $770 million from the original forecast of $800 million to $820 million. It now sees adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share in the current quarter as compared to the earlier estimate of $1.46. The new revenue and earnings guidance numbers are well below Skyworks' metrics in the year-ago period.

The reduced guidance is not because of any disruption in Skyworks' own operations, but because of interruptions in the overall supply chain, as well as a potential weakness in demand. Skyworks' largest manufacturing operations are located in the U.S., but disruptions in other areas of Apple's supply chain on account of the epidemic will make it difficult for the latter to ramp up production, and that's where Skyworks' business will take a hit.

However, the short-term weakness should eventually give way to longer-term gains as the transition to 5G is already underway. This will eventually create the need for faster devices running on the latest generation networks, and that's where Skyworks' opportunity lies.

Gartner had originally estimated that 221 million 5G smartphones could be sold in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak could dent sales, but the opportunity will be there for the taking once the outbreak is brought under control.

This is why savvy investors looking for a 5G smartphone play should use Skyworks' recent pullback as an opportunity to buy shares. Skyworks stock is trading at just under 20 times last year's earnings and 15 times forward earnings estimates. Once Skyworks' 5G smartphone catalyst kicks in, its current valuation may seem like a bargain to investors when they look back at this period of novel-coronavirus-induced sell-off.

Micron's turnaround may be delayed, but not denied

Micron Technology is known for supplying memory chips to smartphone makers, including Apple. Micron is expected to gain from a 5G-led jump in smartphone shipments. Of course, the COVID-19 outbreak may throw a spanner in the works, but investors should note that the opportunity for Micron is much bigger than just smartphones.

The advent of 5G is expected to create a massive data boom. According to Cisco's Visual Networking Index, global mobile data traffic is expected to jump from 24 exabytes in 2019 to 49 exabytes by 2021. This means that data centers will need to be upgraded to process and/or store this huge spurt in data.

As a result, demand for Micron's products such as enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) should increase as 5G deployments gain steam. Mordor Intelligence estimates that demand for SSDs could grow at an annual rate of nearly 15% through 2025 as data traffic increases. Meanwhile, Micron should also witness a jump in demand for its mobile DRAM and NAND flash memory, as the average 5G phone carries a higher proportion of storage and memory.

So even though Micron was the subject of a double downgrade from analysts at Bank of America, investors should not miss the forest for the trees. Bank of America analyst Simon Woo found in his supply chain checks that memory chip orders are on the wane. If this is indeed true, then Micron's much-awaited recovery would be delayed and the stock could take a hit.

But this could be an opportunity for investors to buy more shares. Micron currently trades at 16 times last year's earnings as compared to the five-year average multiple of nearly 13.

Analysts predict a big recovery in fiscal 2021, which begins in August this year. They expect the company's revenue to jump nearly 24% annually, while earnings could go up from $2.33 this fiscal year to $5.59 in the next one. This is why it makes sense to take advantage of the decline in Micron stock. It could eventually make a strong recovery thanks to 5G and become a growth stock once again.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.