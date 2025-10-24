2 Things Investors Should Know About Eli Lilly's $5 Billion Investment to Improve Its Drug Production Capacity

Key Points

Eli Lilly's new U.S. facility will be just the first of four that it plans to build in the country.

The company expects to eventually make 100% of drugs for American patients in the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs have threatened to cut into the profits of corporations that manufacture products for the American market abroad. In response, many have pledged to expand their domestic manufacturing footprints to overcome this risk.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is part of this group. On Sept. 16, the drugmaker announced plans to build a $5 billion facility in Virginia. Here are two things investors should know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Only the first of four

Eli Lilly has been investing in U.S.-based projects for years. The company said back in February that it would pour $27 billion into four new facilities, bringing the total amount it has spent on such ventures to more than $50 billion since 2020. The manufacturing complex in Virginia is the first of the four it plans to build. Lilly will use this facility to manufacture antibody-drug conjugates, a class of medicines that primarily treat cancer but can also target autoimmune diseases.

2. Getting around tariffs

Lilly's master plan is to eliminate the threat of tariffs. Upon finishing up the four facilities it plans to build, it will be able to manufacture therapies for American patients entirely in the U.S. So, whether or not President Trump's tariffs remain in place beyond his administration won't matter too much to the company; it will become a (mostly) tariff-proof pharmaceutical leader.

Is the stock a buy?

Eli Lilly has been posting unusual revenue and earnings growth for a pharmaceutical giant. The company's lineup, powered by medicines with incredibly fast-growing sales, should allow it to maintain its top-line growth through the next five years.

In the meantime, via investments into U.S.-based manufacturing buildings, the drugmaker is addressing an issue that could have weighed on its bottom line. Eli Lilly is once again proving that it's one of the best pharmaceutical stocks to buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.