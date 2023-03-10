2 Things I Hope Warren Buffett Discusses at Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting

I'm planning to make the trip to Omaha this year for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) annual meeting, and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe is planning to join me. In this clip, Tyler and I discuss some of the things we'd love to see Buffett and Charlie Munger address.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 8, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.