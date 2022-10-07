2 Technology Stocks For Your October 2022 Watchlist

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in our lives today. As we become more reliant on technology, it is becoming more important for businesses to invest in technology. With that, technology stocks are a type of stock that represents ownership in a company that produces or uses technology. Technology stocks are popular with investors because they offer the potential for high growth. Notably, some of the more popular technology stocks among stock market investors today are companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) just to name a few. Technology companies often have high-profit margins and strong market demand for their products.

However, investing in technology stocks can also be risky. Technology companies are often volatile and susceptible to sudden changes in the marketplace. When investing in technology stocks, it is important to carefully research the company before making a purchase. You should also be aware of the risks involved.

Furthermore, technology stocks can provide investors with the opportunity to earn high returns, but they can also be risky. Before investing, it is important to understand both the potential rewards and risks involved. If this has you keen on investing in the tech sector, here are two technology stocks to watch in the stock market today.

1. Microsoft (MSFT Stock)

Starting off the list today is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). In short, Microsoft is an American multinational technology company. Additionally, the company develops, manufactures, licenses supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, Microsoft Office office suite, and Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers.

In September, Microsoft reported that its Board Of Directors have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $0.06 or 10% increase in dividend payment from the previous quarter’s dividend. Moreover, the dividend is payable on December 8th, 2022 to shareholders on record on November 17, 2022.

Separate from that, Microsoft also reported that it will be hosting its 2022 annual shareholders meeting. Specifically, the company’s annual shareholder meeting for 2022 will take place on December 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, so far in 2022, MSFT stock has fallen over 29% as of Friday’s mid-morning trading session at $235.68 per share. What’s more, shares of Microsoft stock is currently trading 32.58% off of their 52-week high of $349.67 a share.

2. Apple (AAPL Stock)

Next, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is an American multinational technology company. Simply put, the company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. The company’s hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, and the HomePod smart speaker.

Recently, just last month, the company released its new product lineup to investors. In detail, Apple reported it has launched a new iPhone® 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. For context, this new iPhone will include extra features that include an Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on an iPhone, and others. Moreover, the company also reported that they will be introducing the new Apple Watch® Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE®.

Year-to-date, Apple stock is still down 22.50%. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, shares of AAPL stock are trading at $141.14 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

