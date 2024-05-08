2 Tech Stocks to Consider After Impressive Q1 Earnings Beats

Mostly attributed to the Magnificent Seven, tech stocks have fueled the Q1 earnings season with total S&P 500 earnings now expected to be up 5% from the previous period.

Although many of the technology-driven stocks in this week’s earnings lineup may not be household names there are quite a few that stand out after impressively surpassing their bottom line expectations.

Better still, two of these tech stocks have made the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and now looks like an ideal time to invest after their impressive Q1 results on Tuesday, May 7.

Arista Networks ANET

Year to Date Performance: +24%

Cloud networking solutions provider Arista Networks should be on investors' radars after posting Q1 earnings of $1.99 per share which clipped the Zacks Consensus of $1.74 a share by 14%. Even better, Q1 earnings increased 39% from $1.43 a share in the comparative quarter. More impressive, Arista Networks continued a very lengthy streak of surpassing earnings expectations in every quarter since the company went public in 2014.

On the top line, Q1 sales of $1.57 billion beat estimates by 1% and spiked 16% from $1.35 billion a year ago. Furthermore, Arista Networks appears to be a viable investment option in regards to artificial intelligence. To that point, Arista Networks is looking to establish itself as a pure-play networking innovator for the next era, to address what CEO Jayshree Ullal emphasized is a $60 billion market in data-driven client-to-cloud AI networking.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Turtle Beach HEAR

Year to Date Performance: +41%

Turtle Beach is standing out as an audio technology company that provides premium headsets and directed audio solutions with applications used in digital storage, kiosks, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

With its stock soaring this year, Turtle Beach posted a surprise Q1 earnings profit of $0.21 per share which swung from an adjusted loss of -$0.27 a share in the prior year quarter and blasted estimates that called for a loss of -$0.16 per share. First quarter sales were up 8% YoY to $55.85 million and beat estimates of $53.18 million by 5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reassuringly, Turtle Beach’s annual earnings are now forecasted at $0.90 per share in fiscal 2024 compared to an adjusted loss of -$1.03 a share last year. Plus, FY25 EPS is projected to pop another 51% to $1.35. Considering Turtle Beach’s stock trades at $15 with a reasonable P/E multiple of 16.4X, the risk to reward still looks favorable.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

Notably, Arista Networks and Turtle Beach belong to the top-rated Zacks Communication-Components Industry which is currently in the top 13% of over 250 Zacks industries. Benefitting from their strong business environment now is a good time to buy these tech stocks as earnings estimate revisions are likely to trend higher after crushing Q1 EPS estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.