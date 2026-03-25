2 Tech Stocks Most Investors Haven't Heard of That Could Go Parabolic

Key Points

IonQ has a huge opportunity as a leader in quantum computing accuracy.

SoundHound has a big opportunity in voice-powered agentic AI.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

If you're looking for tech stocks that could go parabolic, you're going to want to find stocks in emerging fields, that also have big potential growth. Let's look at two stocks that aren't household names that fit that bill.

1. IonQ

Quantum computing has the potential to be the next big technological breakthrough after artificial intelligence (AI), and one company that is positioning itself to be a leader in this field is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). What differentiates IonQ from the competition is that its technology has proven to be one of the most accurate, with it achieving 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (accuracy). Accuracy is one of the biggest hurdles in quantum computing, and its trapped ion technology, which uses more stable atoms as qubits, and electronic quantum core (EQC) technology, which uses microwave electronics integrated directly into its chips, have helped separate it from the pack.

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At the same time, the company is trying to control the entire quantum ecosystem. Over the years, it has made acquisitions to acquire technology and talent in the areas of quantum sensing, networking, and transmission. More recently, it agreed to acquire quantum foundry SkyWater Technology, which will allow it to more tightly integrate its designs into the manufacturing process, make prototypes more quickly, and be able to scale its chips more easily.

It's a high-risk, high-reward stock, but it has huge potential given its early leadership in quantum computing.

2. SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has already been seeing hypergrowth, but its biggest opportunity may still be ahead. At its heart, SoundHound is an AI voice company that combines "speech-to-meaning" and "deep meaning understanding" technology to help AI assistants understand intent and interact with people more naturally. The company has made major inroads in the automotive and restaurant industries with this technology.

However, its acquisition of Amelia, a leader in virtual agents in such fields as healthcare, financial services, and retail, has set it on a new path. The company has combined its AI voice technology with Amelia's virtual agents to create a voice-first agentic AI platform. SoundHound has been rolling out this new technology with its new Amelia 7 platform update, which gives it a big opportunity to become a leader in agentic AI customer service. This is a huge potential market, and if its voice AI tech proves to be a key differentiator when it comes to AI agents, then the company will continue to see robust revenue growth moving forward.

Like IonQ, SoundHound is a high-risk, high-reward stock that has the potential to go parabolic.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ, SkyWater Technology, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.