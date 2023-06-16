2 Tech Stocks For Your June 2023 Watchlist

The technology sector, a multifaceted arena of corporate activity, encompasses a broad spectrum of companies. These enterprises range from those offering hardware and software solutions to the ones providing integral cybersecurity services. As well as those facilitating businesses with digital transformations. The pervasive nature of technology in our day-to-day lives and its permeation into various other sectors significantly enhances the relevance and potential profitability of tech companies.

Investing in tech stocks presents an enticing opportunity. Given the rapid pace of innovation in fields like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and the Internet of Things. Much like venturing in early into companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), new-age tech companies offer an extraordinary prospect of potentially high returns. This is underscored by the ongoing digitization of sectors spanning healthcare to entertainment, thereby positioning technology firms favorably in the market.

However, it’s essential to approach investing in tech stocks with prudence. The dynamic tech landscape demands constant adaptation and innovation; any failure to stay ahead of these trends can lead to significant losses. Investing in tech stocks, therefore, requires a strategic balance of risk-taking and meticulous analysis. For those with a keen understanding of the sector and its intricacies, the tech market provides an exhilarating platform brimming with lucrative opportunities. With that said, here are two tech stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Tech Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock)

Starting off, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) operates at the cutting edge of big data analytics. The company is known for its specialized software platforms which are widely used in sectors including defense intelligence, law enforcement, and cyber security.

Earlier this month, Palantir Technologies and Panasonic Energy of North America announced a multi-year collaboration aimed at transforming the latter’s facility in Sparks, Nevada into an intelligent factory. As part of this partnership, Panasonic Energy will incorporate Palantir’s Foundry platform, which is anticipated to streamline operational procedures and foster efficiency through the integration of edge sensors across the production lines. The deal signifies an expansion of Palantir’s renowned platform, bringing artificial intelligence and edge capabilities to the manufacturing sector.

In 2023 so far, shares of PLTR stock have advanced by 153.21% year-to-date. While, during Friday’s mid-morning trading session, Palantir stock is trading lower on the day so far by 2.29% at $16.21 per share.

Tesla (TSLA Stock)

Finally, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a leading entity in the field of electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions. The company’s product suite encompasses electric vehicles, solar energy systems, and energy storage products.

In April, Tesla unveiled its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The earnings report disclosed that the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83, coupled with a revenue of $23.3 billion. The market analysts had previously projected an EPS of $0.84 and revenue approximating $23.4 billion. It’s noteworthy that, compared to the same period last year, Tesla’s revenue saw a growth of 24.4%.

Year-to-date, shares of Tesla stock are up 140.36% so far. Meanwhile, during Friday’s mid-morning trading session, Tesla stock is trading higher by 1.60% at $260.07 a share.

