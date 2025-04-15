2 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

There's no shortage of discounts on the stock market these days.

Stocks were already slumping in March on weakening consumer sentiment and fears of an economic slowdown, but major indexes plummeted in April on President Donald Trump's tariff plan, which has sent a near-unprecedented wave of uncertainty washing over the market. In the aftermath, a trade war with China has escalated, and while Trump's 90-day pause garnered cheers from the market, there is still plenty of uncertainty for business owners and investors.

Seasoned investors know that sell-offs like this one can be nerve-wracking but they also created buying opportunities. On that note, let's take a look two tech stocks that look like great buys after falling substantially.

1. The Trade Desk

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), the leading independent demand side platform (DSP) in the ad tech industry are down 64% from their all-time high as I write this and have plunged since February for two reasons.

First, The Trade Desk tumbled after it delivered a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report in February, missing its own revenue guidance for the first time in its history as a publicly traded company. Following that one-day collapse, the stock has continued to slide on concerns about an economic slowdown caused by tariffs.

As a service-based business, The Trade Desk isn't directly exposed to tariffs, but advertising businesses are typically sensitive to the overall health of the economy, which explains the ongoing sell-off in the stock since the earnings report.

However, The Trade Desk acquitted itself well during the last advertising scare in 2022. When sales growth flattened at digital advertising giants like Alphabet and Meta Platforms as well as its ad tech peers, The Trade Desk continued to deliver revenue growth of 20% or more.

The Trade Desk stock is now about as cheap as it's been at anytime in the last five years even though the company has grown significantly since it last traded at its current price around $50 a share. The stock now looks downright cheap, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 30 based on adjusted earnings. That likely reflects investor expectations that earnings could fall from here if an economic downturn takes hold, but investors should remember the company's resilience in 2022.

If CEO Jeff Green is right that the fourth-quarter miss was due to a few internal errors, rather than lasting challenges, the stock should be an easy long-term winner from here.

2. Nvidia

There are no points for originality in investing, which is why buying high-quality stocks works.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) needs little introduction at this point as the chipmaker has led the AI revolution and seems set to remain in that position. However, the stock has fallen 26% from its peak on concerns about economic headwinds, which present a risk to its blistering revenue growth.

However, Nvidia's business seems relatively protected from the tariffs. First, "bare die" semiconductors -- or individual chips that aren't in something else -- are currently excluded from tariffs, and given the push for domestic chip manufacturing, Nvidia is likely to be seen favorably by the federal government.

Additionally, demand for its products and AI more generally are likely to continue to grow as economic headwinds don't change the spoils of winning the race to artificial general intelligence (AGI). Also, just two days before Trump's tariff announcement, OpenAI raised $40 billion at a $300 billion valuation, showing that there continues to be substantial investor interest in AI.

Nvidia stock now trades at a forward P/E under 25, giving the stock a margin of safety even if growth isn't as fact as investors hope. Even if growth does slow down, the company looks well positioned to continue to lead the AI revolution, which still has a lot more to run.

