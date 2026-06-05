2 Surefire Ways to Invest in SpaceX Now (and After) Its Historic IPO

Key Points

SpaceX is on track to launch the biggest ever IPO -- and it may happen as early as June 12.

But you don’t have to wait. You can gain exposure to SpaceX right now.

10 stocks we like better than ARK Venture Fund ›

All eyes are on SpaceX as the Elon Musk-led company prepares for what may be the biggest initial public offering ever. The technology and industrial giant aims for a valuation that may approach $2 trillion. Though SpaceX hasn't announced an exact date for the operation, press reports say it may unfold as early as June 12.

So now you may be wondering: How can I get in on SpaceX shares? Opportunities exist right now. Let's check out two surefire ways to invest in this high-growth company -- today and after the IPO.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The SpaceX excitement

First, a quick note about SpaceX and why it's generated so much excitement. The company operates in three innovation-driven businesses: rocket launches, satellite-based internet, and artificial intelligence (AI). These units have helped revenue soar in the double digits over the past few years, reaching $18 billion in 2025.

Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and he has big ambitions for the company -- from deploying data centers in space to establishing a city on Mars. He may not reach all of his goals -- and the SpaceX prospectus even highlights this risk, noting that some rely on technology that hasn't yet been proven. But many investors admire Musk's quest to surpass today's limits and are optimistic about his ability to achieve certain key milestones.

All of this, along with the potential size of the IPO, has made the SpaceX operation one of the most talked-about subjects in recent weeks.

Now, let's consider how you might participate in this big event. You actually may have the opportunity to gain exposure to SpaceX ahead of time -- and that's through two fund management companies that have been longtime supporters of Elon Musk's businesses and have invested in SpaceX as a private company.

Funds that hold SpaceX now

One of these is Ark Invest's Ark Venture Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: ARKVX) a fund that invests in both private and public companies -- and SpaceX, with a weight of about 11%, is its biggest holding. The performance of any holdings is progressively reflected in the fund's net asset value. The Venture Fund recently reached a huge milestone, with assets under management surpassing $1 billion. Eligible investors may get in on the Ark Venture Fund with a minimum investment of $500 through SoFi Technologies' SoFi app.

Ark has been an early supporter of SpaceX, with the Venture Fund benefiting as the company's valuation grew from $350 billion in 2024 to its IPO target valuation of $1.75 trillion.

Another early SpaceX supporter has been Baron Capital, with some of its mutual funds holding shares. These include the Baron Partners Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: BPTRX), with SpaceX representing 29% of the fund, and the Baron Asset Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: BARAX), with SpaceX accounting for almost 25% of the fund. In both cases, it's the fund's biggest holding. Baron also holds SpaceX in several of its other mutual funds, and chief Ron Baron has been a longtime supporter of Elon Musk's companies.

"We've made $13 billion from our $1.75 billion SpaceX investment, which we initiated in 2017," Baron wrote in a letter to shareholders in April. "We believe, in public markets, SpaceX will become orders of magnitude larger."

Investors may access Baron funds directly or through a broker-dealer.

You also could pick up shares of these funds after the IPO -- or aim to buy an exchange-traded fund that invests in SpaceX once it begins trading. A few days ago, I wrote about potential ETF opportunities.

Finally, before making any decisions, be sure to consider your investment strategy and your comfort with risk. Though SpaceX is an exciting company, it comes with a certain degree of risk, so it may not be the best choice for every investor. That said, investing in a fund that also includes a number of other potentially winning stocks and/or private companies is one of the safest ways to get in on SpaceX -- and add diversification to your portfolio at the same time.

Should you buy stock in ARK Venture Fund right now?

Before you buy stock in ARK Venture Fund, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ARK Venture Fund wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.