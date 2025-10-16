2 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Key Points

Declining interest rates will drive investors back toward dividend stocks.

AT&T’s expanding 5G and fiber businesses will support its generous dividend.

Vici’s sticky leases and perfect occupancy rates make it a top-tier REIT.

10 stocks we like better than AT&T ›

In 2022 and 2023, rising interest rates drove many income investors to sell their dividend stocks and buy risk-free CDs and T-bills for higher yields. But as interest rates decline again, many of those investors will rotate back toward blue chip dividend stocks.

Yet investors shouldn't simply chase the highest yields, which might be unsustainable or inflated by declining stock prices. Instead, they should invest in companies with wide moats, stable profits, and reasonable payout ratios. Let's review two surefire dividend plays which check all three boxes: AT&T (NYSE: T) and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. AT&T

Over the past few years, AT&T abandoned its dreams of building a media empire by spinning off DirecTV, Time Warner, and its other smaller media assets. Those divestments simplified its business, freed up more resources to expand its higher-growth 5G wireless and fiber segments, and gave it more breathing room to reduce its debt.

AT&T's wireless postpaid business -- which drives most of its growth -- gained 1.7 million subscribers in 2023, 1.7 million subscribers in 2024, and 725,000 subscribers in the first half of 2025. Its fiber business added 1.1 million connections in 2023, 1 million connections in 2024, and 504,000 connections in the first half of 2025. The robust growth of those two core businesses offset its ongoing decline of its business wireline segment.

AT&T's free cash flow (FCF) rose 18% to $16.8 billion in 2023 and 5% to $17.6 billion in 2024. But for 2025, it expects its FCF to dip back to the low-to-mid $16 billion range as it ramps up its 5G and fiber investments, deals with higher tax rates, and divests its remaining 70% stake in DirecTV.

However, its FCF should still easily cover its full-year dividend payments, which came in at $8.1 billion in 2023 and $8.2 billion in 2024. That means it has plenty of room to raise its forward dividend yield of 4.3%, which still easily beats the 10-Year Treasury's 4% yield.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect AT&T's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at a CAGR of 3%. That's a steady growth rate for a stock that trades at less than 7 times this year's adjusted EBITDA. I believe that low valuation and high yield should limit its downside potential through the next market swoon.

2. Vici Properties

Vici is an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns 93 casinos, resorts, and other entertainment properties across the U.S. and Canada. As an REIT, Vici buys properties, rents them out, and splits its rental income with its investors. It's obligated to pay out at least 90% of its pre-tax profits as dividends to maintain a lower tax rate.

Vici's largest tenants include Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), and Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN). These gaming businesses certainly aren't immune to the macro headwinds, but Vici locks them into multi-decade leases that are pinned to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to keep pace with inflation. The tight government regulations and high operating costs for casinos also make it difficult for its tenants to relocate their businesses.

That's why Vici, unlike many other REITs, has maintained a perfect occupancy rate of 100% since its IPO in 2018. For 2025, it expects its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to rise 4%-6% to $2.35-$2.37 and easily cover its forward dividend rate of $1.73 per share. That equals a high forward yield of 5.8%, and it's raised its payout every since its public debut. At $31, Vici still looks like a bargain at 13 times this year's AFFO per share.

As interest rates decline, it will become cheaper for Vici to buy more properties. A warmer macro environment should also generate stronger tailwinds for the gaming and resorts market. All of those strengths make Vici an easy stock to recommend, even as the market hovers near its record highs.

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AT&T wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Leo Sun has positions in Vici Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.