2 Superior Growth Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Nvidia is trading at an unusually low valuation despite analysts raising their long-term earnings growth forecasts.

Meta's AI investments are driving tremendous growth in its advertising business.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The most dominant tech companies continue to offer investors reasonable valuations and above-average growth prospects. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two of the best ones to buy right now. They are leading in key industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) and digital advertising, yet their current valuations may undervalue their future earnings.

Nvidia

Nvidia remains the leading supplier of AI hardware for data centers. Revenue surged 85% year over year in its fiscal 2027 first quarter to $82 billion, and the momentum is set to continue. The company's guidance calls for approximately $91 billion in revenue in fiscal 2027 Q2.

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The company plans to begin shipping its next-generation Vera Rubin platforms at scale later this year. Analysts expect full-year revenue to rise 82% to $392 billion, with earnings per share climbing to $8.98. There's a clear disconnect between the stock price and the business performance powered by that growing demand.

The company does face intensifying competition from custom chips designed by some of its own top customers, including Alphabet's Google Cloud (Tensor Processing Units) and Amazon Web Services (Trainium2). However, Nvidia's edge lies in building all the components of a complete computing platform, rather than just selling chips. Demand for networking and Blackwell systems remains strong, with Nvidia reporting an impressive 92% year-over-year increase in data center revenue last quarter.

Nvidia is also expanding into designing central processing units (CPUs) for servers, and offering them in combination with its GPUs. The company says its Vera CPUs are on track to generate $20 billion in revenue this year.

Given all this momentum, analysts' estimates for the company's results have been rising. The stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 is roughly half of analysts' current long-term earnings growth estimate, which is now 45% annualized. Nvidia doesn't usually trade much below 20 times earnings, making the current share price a potentially timely entry point.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms is another top growth stock that has delivered robust financial results. In the first quarter, revenue came in at $56 billion, a 33% year-over-year increase. The stock's flat performance year to date may set it up for stronger gains heading into 2027 and beyond.

Meta's main competitive advantage is its massive user base -- over 3.5 billion people use one of its apps, which include Facebook and Instagram, every day. Its strong revenue growth has been driven in part by its investments in AI tools to improve content recommendations, ad targeting, and business agents.

Its massive user base provides rich data to train AI models. The result has been solid growth in the number of ads shown to users and the average price per ad.

The stock's modest performance relative to the company's growth reflects its heavy capital spending on data centers to support its platforms and AI ambitions. Free cash flow has declined by roughly 8% on a trailing-12-month basis.

However, its potential for continued AI monetization through growing ad revenue and consumer device sales makes the stock an attractive buy right now. Meta reported that the number of people using its AI glasses daily tripled year over year in Q1.

Analysts expect its earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 21% over the next several years. Given that growth potential, the stock's current forward P/E of 21 could position it for market-beating returns from here.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.