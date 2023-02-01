2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively.

Bear markets undoubtedly cause pain to investors -- however, they also create opportunities, considering that such broad downturns leave many high-quality stocks trading at bargain prices.

Here are two supercharged stocks you can buy now that are priced to help investors build long-term wealth.

1. CrowdStrike Holdings

The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

With the world increasingly opting for digitization, cybercrimes have emerged as a major risk to individuals, organizations, businesses, and the global economy. The number and cost of data breaches have also increased at a dramatic pace in the past few years. This, in turn, has made cybersecurity solutions even more mission-critical for organizations. As a result, if a recession hits in 2023, we can expect its impact on cybersecurity spending will be less pronounced.

Fortune Business Insights forecasts that between 2022 and 2029, the global cybersecurity market will grow at a compound annual rate of 13.4%, from $155.8 billion to $376.3 billion. As a leader in the endpoint and cloud-based security market, CrowdStrike is well-positioned to benefit from this growth.

CrowdStrike boasts several competitive advantages. First, it has built a loyal customer base and has been quite successful in cross-selling and upselling more services to its clients. This is evident from its dollar-based retention rate, which has exceeded 120% for the past 16 quarters, and its gross retention rate, which has remained above 95% for the past 18 quarters. Second, around 60% of its subscription customers are using five or more of its cloud-based security modules. This shows that CrowdStrike's platform is deeply entrenched in many of its clients' business activities, which makes it difficult for them to switch to a competing platform. Third, the company benefits from network effects. Its Falcon security platform uses artificial intelligence algorithms to detect, predict and prevent security incidents. Each new threat Falcon encounters further trains and strengthens its artificial intelligence algorithms and database, thereby improving the company's overall security solution.

CrowdStrike also has a strong balance sheet -- an even more valuable attribute in today's higher-interest rate environment. With a cash balance of $2.47 billion and debt of around $750 million, the company has sufficient capital to continue innovating and attracting new customers.

2. UiPath

A second supercharged stock you can add to your portfolio to help build your long-term wealth is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). UiPath is a leading robotic process automation player. With its share price down 58% over the past year, UiPath's stock has emerged as an attractive buy-the-dip pick.

High inflation has made it more difficult for organizations to manage expenses. UiPath's low-code software tools -- also called "software bots" -- help organizations easily automate repetitive processes and tasks without the aid of a software engineer. The result is that businesses can save on time and costs, reduce human errors, and enjoy higher operational efficiency.

As evidence of the appeal of UiPath's offerings, consider that it added 1,020 new customers in the past year and served 10,650 customers at end of its fiscal third quarter on Oct. 31. Its annual recurring revenue rose by 36% to $1.1 billion at end of fiscal Q3 -- a figure that gives the company high revenue visibility. Its fiscal Q3 dollar-based net retention rate of 126% further highlights how successful it has been at cross-selling and upselling its products. And UiPath also boasts a solid balance sheet, with $1.7 billion in cash and negligible debt.

To be perfectly clear, investing in UiPath is not without risks. The company makes heavy use of stock-based compensation, which has been dilutive to its shareholders. And if a recession occurs in 2023, that could delay corporate decision-making on new spending, which could result in a delayed sales cycle for UiPath.

Although these risks cannot be ignored, the company's strengths in the rapidly expanding robotic process automation market and its strong balance sheet make it an attractive pick now.

