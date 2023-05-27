2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $100

Investors are starting to get excited about certain stocks -- we can see that in some of this year's top performers. Of course, you don't want to jump into every stock that's on the rise. It's important to take a look at the company's long-term prospects and its path to get there. If that picture is bright, though, the gains so far this year may be just the beginning.

You don't necessarily need bundles of cash to get in on these promising players. I know of two you can buy with just $100. One is an industry-leading company on the road to recovery. The other is an innovative biotech with potentially exciting news on the horizon. Both have climbed in the double digits so far this year. Let's check out these two supercharged stocks to buy right now.

1. Carnival

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) is bouncing back after a tough time during the early pandemic days. The world's biggest cruise operator had to drop anchor on its ships -- and that sent earnings plummeting and debt soaring. It also weighed pretty heavily on the share price.

These days, though, investors have reason to be more confident about Carnival's future. Yes, the company still faces a mountain of debt due to those halted operations. But it's making progress on the path to profitability. And, importantly, demand for its cruises is back. In fact, it seems stronger than ever.

We have some clues supporting all of this from the most recent earnings report. The company's U.S. GAAP net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) figures for the first quarter beat guidance. Revenue of more than $4 billion represented 95% of the company's 2019 levels. Carnival uses that as a reference point since it was right before the pandemic -- and the drop in cruising.

Carnival also posted the highest quarterly booking volumes ever. Customer deposits reached a first-quarter record. Another bright note has to do with the debt situation: Cash from operations turned positive in the quarter, and growth here should help the company progressively pay down its debt.

In spite of Carnival's 36% gain so far this year, the stock is still trading around its lowest ever in relation to sales. And with its $11 price tag, you can pick up a boatload of shares today -- or invest in a couple of them and put the rest of your $100 into the following stock.

2. CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares sank last year -- even though the company was heading toward its biggest moment yet. The gene editing specialist may be on its way to launching its first product.

CRISPR and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals recently completed regulatory requests in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. for exa-cel. The candidate addresses beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Today, treatment options for these blood disorders are limited. So, doctors and patients may flock to this eventual product -- especially since it's designed as a one-time curative treatment.

All this represents significant revenue for CRISPR and a vote of confidence for its gene editing technology. But CRISPR probably won't be a one-product company. The biotech is advancing a pipeline of candidates based on its technology. And another one isn't too far from the finish line.

I'm talking about immuno-oncology candidate CTX-110. After solid phase 1 data, CRISPR is now conducting a phase 2 trial. This trial may support a regulatory request.

CRISPR shares have advanced 65% so far this year. Some of the potential good news may be priced into the shares. But that doesn't mean gains are over. Over time, earnings growth and pipeline advancements can lift the stock much higher. That's why it's a great investment for your $100 right now.

Adria Cimino has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

