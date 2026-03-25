2 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 83% and 92% From Their All-Time Highs That Can Double by (or Before) 2028

Key Points

Although the bulls have held the reins on Wall Street for years, it doesn't mean every growth stock has come along for the ride.

One historically cheap company staring down an addressable market expected to 10X by 2033 makes for a no-brainer buy right now.

Likewise, a beaten-down financial stock with accelerating sales growth looks ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

10 stocks we like better than Lyft ›

Although the bulls have ruled the roost on Wall Street for much of the last seven years, it doesn't mean every growth stock has ascended to the heavens. While beaten-down stocks have often tumbled for valid reasons, sometimes these declines open the door for opportunistic long-term investors to pounce.

Ride-share titan Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and digital investment platform Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) have seen their shares plummet 83% and 92%, respectively, from their all-time closing highs. While most public companies struggle to claw their way back from declines of this magnitude, Lyft and Webull may be the exceptions to the unwritten rule and can double by (or before) 2028.

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Lyft: Down 83% from its all-time closing high

The first fast-paced company with the potential to reverse its steep losses since its March 2019 initial public offering is Lyft. Though investors were clearly overzealous with Lyft's valuation when the company debuted seven years ago, the addressable market for ride-sharing, along with Lyft's key performance indicators (KPIs) and valuation, all point to meaningful long-term upside.

While Lyft takes a clear back seat to Uber Technologies in terms of U.S. market share, the ride-sharing addressable market is large enough for several winners. Straits Research is forecasting a 10X increase in ride-hailing revenue, from $87.7 billion in 2025 to $918.2 billion by 2033. Lyft is ideally positioned to capitalize on this sustainable double-digit growth.

Lyft's KPIs are also headed in the right direction. Despite its stock underperforming, gross bookings rose 15% in 2025, with active riders increasing 18% to 29.2 million. Customers are becoming more engaged with the service than ever before, allowing Lyft to expand into new verticals, including advertising.

Lastly, the valuation makes sense. Lyft is trading at 14 times forecast earnings per share (EPS) for 2027 and 0.74 times projected sales this year. That's a sizable discount to Uber's estimated price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.63 in 2026.

Webull: Down 92% from its all-time closing high

Investment platform Webull is another beaten-down growth stock that can double by (or before) 2028. Although the company's valuation following its debut via a special purpose acquisition company made absolutely no sense, several catalysts, including its valuation, are now potential tailwinds.

Arguably, the most important catalyst for Webull is its push to adjusted profitability. Shifting from losses to recurring profits validates its model as sustainable over the long term, as well as indicates that its users are becoming more engaged with the platform.

Like Lyft, this is also a story where the KPIs do the talking. On top of record revenue and net deposits, registered users jumped 15% to 26.8 million, and options contracts volume surged 38% to 154 million during the year-end quarter. The reintegration of cryptocurrency trading in U.S. markets in August 2025 is one of the many ways Webull is courting new customers and retaining existing users.

Rounding things out is the company's valuation. When it debuted, its P/S ratio was off the charts, and it didn't have a forward price-to-earnings ratio since it wasn't profitable. Today, opportunistic investors can buy shares at 3.7 times projected sales in 2026 and 18 times forecast EPS in 2027. All the while, Webull's sales should grow by 20% (or more) per year.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lyft and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.