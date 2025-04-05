2 Super Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

The recent stock market correction has offered attractive deals for long-term investors. One industry that is turning up great values is social media.

Concerns about a slow advertising market have brought valuations for leading platforms down to tempting levels. If you have less than $200 to invest, you can easily afford at least one share of the following leaders.

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) both entered 2025 with great momentum, yet their stocks have fallen well off recent highs. Here's why they could deliver handsome gains in the coming years.

1. Reddit

Reddit is a fast-growing community-driven platform with more than 100 million daily active users. The potential to grow its advertising revenue from a highly engaged user base sent the stock soaring after its 2024 initial public offering. And the recent pullback is a great opportunity to start a position at a more reasonable valuation.

The platform's daily active unique users grew 39% last year. Unlike other social media platforms, Reddit focuses on attracting users with its online communities, or "subreddits," which are basically online discussion boards for people with common interests.

It's a powerful business model for attracting advertisers. The company says more than 40% of internet users strongly consider recommendations from other users on the platform when shopping for a product.

Reddit is a gold mine for advertisers. It offers contextual ad solutions to place the most relevant ads for discussions happening on the platform. The company is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to continue improving its ad placement, which should benefit its growth. It's already performing well, with revenue soaring 62% last year.

After rocketing to a 52-week high of $230, the stock dropped 54% over fears of a slowing ad market in the near term. However, successful investing is about getting solid value for your shares in a growing business. Nothing has changed Reddit's long-term opportunity, yet the shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 34, which is quite attractive for a high-growth business.

There is a total of $276 billion of ad spending up for grabs across social media, according to Statista. With just $1.3 billion in trailing revenue, Reddit should grow into a significantly more valuable business over the long term.

2. Pinterest

Every social media platform has its own strategy for attracting users and winning its share of the ad market. Pinterest stands out for its focus on visual discovery using "pins," or images, that users post to the platform. This also creates a powerful business model that allows advertisers to tap into high purchase intent among a large base of 553 million monthly active users.

Pinterest has experienced ups and downs, but over the last few years, it has started to separate itself from competing platforms by focusing on fostering a more positive community that avoids the toxicity of other platforms. This has led to momentum in growing its users, with monthly active users up 11% year over year in the fourth quarter.

Pinterest has always been a platform that people use when researching ideas for a purchase. This is very appealing to advertisers, and they are clearly taking notice of the platform's momentum in attracting more users. Strong advertising demand drove an acceleration in revenue last year, improving from an increase of 12% year over year in the 2023 fourth quarter to 18% in the 2024 fourth quarter.

With Wall Street concerned about the near-term direction of the ad market, investors can buy shares at an attractive forward P/E of 16. This is a bargain for a company that analysts expect to grow earnings at an annualized rate of 28% over the next several years. Assuming the stock is still trading at the same valuation, that's enough growth to potentially double your investment in three years.

