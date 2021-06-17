2 Strong Stocks That Took a Dive This Week

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) and Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG). Below I share a few highlights from the video on why investors should add them to their watch lists after the sudden drop in stock prices.

Two reasons to add Ping Identity to your watch list

Ping Identity is a company that provides identity solutions for the enterprise world. Ping Identity reported 12% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 16% YOY annual recurring revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. The recently announced follow-on offering of common stock sold by shareholders for $24 could explain the sudden price drop. The offering will have no fundamental impact on the business, as Ping Identity clarifies that the company is not selling any shares.

Two reasons to add Draftkings to your watch list

Draftkings is a growing company focused on the online betting market. It reported 175% YOY revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021, driven by the launch of its product in new states and an increase in user retention. Draftkings has proved to be an innovative machine. It has recently announced collaborations with Sling TV to launch betting information channels, create gaming content, and release social functionality to its application.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the mid-day prices of June 15, 2021. The video was published on June 15, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of DraftKings Inc. and Ping Identity Holding Corp. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ping Identity Holding Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.