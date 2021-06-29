2 Strong Stocks for Long-Term Investors to Buy Now at Highs

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we explore surging Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy) stocks Target TGT and Intuit INTU to see why investors might want to consider them as long-term holds even as they trade at new records.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both hit fresh highs to start the last week of June. The tech-heavy index is now up roughly 12% since May 12 as Wall Street dives back into beaten-down names seemingly every chance they get to pick up the likes of Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, and countless other tech standouts at big discounts.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bullish investors have pushed stocks to new highs as we head into the third quarter despite inflation worries and the possibility of rising interest rates. Some on Wall Street might believe rising prices will cool down, as they are a product of supply setbacks, comparisons to the virus lows, pent-up demand, government stimulus, and easy-money policies.

Others could be focused on the fact that even if the Fed is forced to raise interest rates sooner than projected, they will remain extremely low by historical standards, leaving investors to keep chasing returns in stocks. On top of the likely continuation of there is no alternative investing, the impressive and constantly improving earnings outlook highlights the booming U.S. economy.

The last 16 months or so have been a wild ride for equities. And it has highlighted the possible perils of trying to time the market given how quickly things have ripped higher after pullbacks. Given this backdrop and the bullish resilience, investors with long-term outlooks likely want to remain exposed to the market.

Target stock has soared over the last year and since it posted blowout first quarter earnings. The one-stop-shop retailer has flexed its muscles during the pandemic and is poised to thrive alongside Amazon AMZN, Walmart WMT, and others for years to come.

Fellow Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Intuit has carved out at a nice role in the crowded and vital cloud software space. Its tax and financial services offerings have helped it grow its top-line at an impressive clip for years.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities



In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.