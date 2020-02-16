2 “Strong Buy” Healthcare Stocks with Over 100% Upside Potential

While each investor has their own way of going about it, at the end of the day, the common theme unifying all is the universal pursuit of returns. The difficult part, of course, is recognizing the names which can outperform the market in the long run.

All stocks are different, though, and finding those which can potentially yield said returns requires due diligence. Naturally, the research should include what the pros on the Street think about a company’s long-term growth narrative.

Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener, we’ve dug up two healthcare stocks that look especially promising. While each one is unique, the tickers have two things in common: all have room for upside of more than 100%, and what’s more, each one currently boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the Street. Let’s get started.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

This rare retinal disease-focused biotech has started 2020 in the same way it exited the previous decade: by adding extra muscle to the share price.

2019’s performance saw an addition of a considerable 84%. 2020 has started off in much the same vein, with the company giving market-trouncing Tesla a run for its money in January by shooting up over 100% in one day. The reason? Well, as this company is a biotech, it’s usually due to one of two reasons: either a regulatory approval for a drug, or, as in this particular case, positive data from a clinical trial.

AGTC recently presented updated data from its Phase 1/2 study of centrally-treated X-linked retinitis pigmentosa patients. The positive results showed that patients treated with the candidate exhibited durable improvement in visual function six months after dosing. The data backs up results reported in September and will be used in the pivotal trial’s design, which AGTC plans to initiate later this year. Not to mention secondary data showed encouraging improvements in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (vision impairment) and a favorable safety profile was demonstrated by all patients dosed with the drug.

The results are music to the ears of H.C. Wainwright’s Joseph Pantginis. Pantginis argues the "highly anticipated" data confirmed his expectations on the performance of the company's therapy. According to the analyst, an upcoming meeting with the FDA should provide critical guidance on endpoints, size and statistics, randomization protocol, and bilateral dosing.

To this end, the 5-star analyst reiterated a Buy rating on AGTC along with an $18 price target. The implication for investors? Further gains of a massive 252%. (To watch Pantginis’ track record, click here)

A fellow analyst beating the drum for the bulls is Wedbush’s David Nierengarten. The 5-star analyst believes Applied Genetic is the market leader in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and lists the company as one of his top picks for 2020. Accordingly, Nierengarten kept his Outperform rating on AGTC along with his $12 price target, too. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)

Does the Street concur? Yes, it does. 5 Buy recommendations add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $13.33 implies gains of 160% could be lining investors’ pockets in the next year. (See Applied Genetic price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL)

The other company on our list continues the pattern established by AGTC. Totally outpacing the market last year, this skin disease-focused company from Israel posted yearly gains of 172%, the majority of which came in the final week of the decade. It will be no surprise to learn why.

On December 30, Sol-Gel announced that its acne drug Twyneo met the primary endpoints in two late-stage trials. The company intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA for Twyneo in the second half of 2020, with hopes of bringing it to market in 2H21. The application will be the second one this year, as plans are already in place to submit one for Epsolay, the company’s rosacea candidate, during the first half of 2020.

The global acne market is expected to be worth over $7 billion by 2025, a point not lost on H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju. The 5-star analyst believes the positive results for Twyneo have increased its probability of approval to 90%, up from his previous estimate of 70%. Selvaraju notes that should the drug get the go ahead, it will be the first once-daily acne vulgaris treatment to combine benzoyl peroxide and a potent retinoid in a cream.

The analyst, therefore, kept his Buy rating as is. The positive data, though, meant the price target got a boost, from $23 to $26. Investors stand to take home gains in the shape of 145% should his thesis play out. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here)

The Street is with the H.C. Wainwright analyst. The acne warrior has 4 ratings, all Buys, which put together, amount to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $22.75 implies potential upside of 115% in the next 12 months. (See Sol-Gel stock-price forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.