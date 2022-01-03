2 ‘Strong Buy’ Green Energy Stocks for 2022

Green energy might be a trending buzzword across many sectors of the economy, but it has been somewhat lackluster on the stock market. Recently, financial analysts have given top ratings to very few green energy stocks. Clearly, it's still not easy being green, although the sector shows great potential for the future.

Two standouts are Suncor and Northland Power. Both of these top green energy stocks have earned a Strong Buy ratings consensus from analysts. Let's see what makes these earth-friendly stocks so promising.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

This Canadian company has been in business for 33 years, providing clean and green energy in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company's facilities use wind, solar, natural gas, and other renewable energies to produce electricity. Northland Power strongly focuses on offshore wind power in Asia and Europe.

Analysts are positive on this company: in the past three months, seven analysts have rated it a Buy, while only two have given it a Hold rating, and none say to Sell. The average Northland Power price target is $37.31, representing a considerable upside of 27.8%.

However, investors have been less keen on the stock, and the price has fallen by 13.3% over the past year. The stock looks better over the long view, with a five-year rise of 108.41%. Moreover, with a market cap of $6.60B, a footprint across the globe, and a beta of .54, the company seems stable. The steady dividend is also a draw for investors.

The past few quarters have not been particularly good for the company, with a sequential drop in earnings every quarter for the past 6 quarters. At the same time, the stock has performed very well longer-term. Adjusted EBITDA grew at a 21% CAGR from 2017-2020, and free cash flow per share grew at a CAGR of 9% over the same time period.

From an ESG perspective, the company has also improved: in 2014, wind power did not contribute to its results at all, but by 2020, it was contributing 60% of its adjusted EBITDA. For investors who are interested in a green stock with analyst backing, the current situation just might give an opportunity to buy the dip.

Suncor Energy (SU)

Another Canadian energy company, Suncor Energy, is an integrated company that produces and refines oil, as well as owns and operates four wind power facilities. It also invests in low-carbon, renewable fuels, and has a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Analysts are upbeat about this stock, with 11 Buy ratings, two Hold ratings, and no Sell ratings. The average analyst price target of $32.72 implies a promising upside of 27.1%. Moreover, the stock has risen 55.5% in the past year, and Suncor receives a "Perfect 10" Smart Score from TipRanks' stock analysis tool.

The company boasts a hefty market cap of $37.56B, and its dividend grew by 94% between September and December of 2021. On another positive note, EPS grew by 455% year-over-year in the most recently reported quarter, and revenue showed growth as well.

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh is impressed with Suncor's newly increased dividend (following a 50% dividend cut in 2019), which has resulted in a dividend yield of more than 5%. That, along with its increased annualized share buyback, which it expanded to about 7% of market cap, plus higher oil prices, lead Gresh to believe that the company will reduce its debt and offer "best-in-class return of capital."

Suncor could present a good buying opportunity to investors looking for a green energy stock that is analyst recommended.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Gilan Miller-Gertz did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.