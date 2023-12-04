2 Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Growth Potential to Buy Now

If you'd like to add a powerful growth element to your investment portfolio, you've come to the right place. The following two companies are projected to increase their sales and earnings at a torrid pace over the next few years. Buy their stocks today, and you can position yourself to profit alongside them.

1. DraftKings

The sports betting market is forecast to grow to more than $180 billion by 2030, up from $84 billion in 2022, according to Grand View Research. As the leader in this rapidly expanding industry, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is set to profit handsomely from this megatrend.

DraftKings is gaining access to new markets as more governments move to legalize betting on sports. The company's sportsbook operations are live in 24 U.S. states. With the prospect of higher tax revenue likely to eventually lure the remaining state legislatures to legalize sports gambling, DraftKings has plenty of room for further expansion within the United States. International markets such as Canada, where DraftKings holds a beachhead in Ontario, are also fertile ground for long-term growth.

DraftKings is also growing rapidly within its existing markets. Its revenue surged 57% year over year to $790 million in the third quarter, driven by customer gains and strong user engagement. In all, the number of monthly unique payers on DraftKings' platform jumped 40% to 2.3 million. Those people also bet more money; DraftKings' average revenue per payer climbed 14% to $114.

Better still, the sports betting champ is becoming more profitable as it expands its revenue base. Management expects DraftKings to generate as much as $450 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in fiscal 2024, compared to a projected loss of roughly $105 million in 2023.

With so much growth still ahead and with its profitability rapidly improving, consider betting on DraftKings' continued success by buying some shares today.

2. Rivian Automotive

The electric vehicle (EV) market is another fast-growing industry that could create fortunes for enterprising investors. Yet although most people think first of Tesla when considering an EV investment, it's the hard-charging upstart Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) that currently offers a more intriguing way to profit from the shift to battery-powered cars and trucks.

Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV are proving popular among consumers. The EV maker's revenue soared 149% year over year to $1.3 billion in the third quarter. Rivian delivered 15,564 vehicles during the quarter, a 136% increase from the prior year period.

Better still, Rivian's profitability is improving as it scales its operations. The automaker's gross profit per vehicle increased by nearly $2,000 compared to the second quarter -- and a whopping $108,000 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Management anticipates that further production increases will enable Rivian to generate positive companywide gross profit in 2024.

Rivian's cash reserves and investments -- which totaled more than $9 billion as of Sept. 30 -- and rapidly improving gross margin should allow it to achieve sustained operating profitability without much in the way of shareholder dilution. Some additional debt or stock sales could be necessary, but future financing deals should come with more attractive terms as Rivian's operational and financial performance continues to improve.

For its part, management expects Rivian to produce 54,000 vehicles in 2023. That figure should grow quickly as its manufacturing capabilities strengthen in the coming years. Notably, Rivian's annualized production rate increased to over 65,000 EVs by the end of the third quarter.

Yet these figures still represent just a small fraction of the more than 14 million electric vehicles that will be sold in 2023, according to research firm Canalys. Moreover, investment bank Goldman Sachs forecasts that the industry's sales will surge to 73 million EVs annually by 2040. Suffice it to say, Rivian has plenty of highway for exponential growth still ahead.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

